Rupert Murdoch will be questioned in a $1.6 billion Dominion defamation lawsuit

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corp. He will be questioned under oath in a defamation case on Tuesday. He was asked about his network’s coverage of fictitious vote-rigging allegations during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology provider, is suing Fox News Network for $1.6 billion in damages. The company claims that the network spread rumors that its equipment was used for rigging the 2020 presidential election against Republican Donald Trump in favor of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Fox has argued that Dominion’s lawsuit would impede press freedom and that it was within its rights to report on Trump’s allegations of vote tampering. However, in December 2021, a court denied the network’s request to dismiss the case. A representative for Fox declined to comment.

Rupert Murdoch was questioned in this case

Dominion, in a statement, said, “From the highest levels down, Fox knowingly spread lies.”

The most well-known person to be questioned in the case is Murdoch, 91. He is part of a multi-front legal offensive by Dominion against Fox. Moreover, other conservative media sites and pundits said the firm was planning to unseat Trump.

The deposition occurred while special committees of the boards of directors for News Corp and Murdoch-controlled Fox Corp evaluated Murdoch’s plan to re-combine the two businesses nearly ten years after they were split up.

According to a document filed in Delaware Superior Court, Dominion’s attorneys will interrogate Murdoch by videoconference on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the meeting won’t be available to the general public.

To show that Fox News either knew the assertions it aired were incorrect or willfully ignored their veracity, Dominion has also requested correspondence from Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch, and other Fox News employees. To succeed in defamation proceedings, public personalities must demonstrate “actual malice” according to this threshold.

Dominion claims that Fox had emphasized erroneous ideas to increase its ratings

Fox hosts continued to make vote-rigging accusations “well after it was clear that these claims were demonstrably false.” This gives Doug Mirell reason to believe that Dominion has an “air-tight” case for actual malice.

In its March 2021 complaint, Dominion said that Fox had emphasized erroneous ideas to increase its ratings. Dominion is also suing to keep up with hard-right rivals like One America News Network. The complaint alleged instances in which Trump friends, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, went on Fox News after the 2020 presidential election and falsely claimed Dominion software may have influenced vote tallies in favor of Biden.

On November 30, 2020, for example, Powell appeared on Sean Hannity’s program. In the program, she falsely stated that Dominion machines “ran an algorithm that shaved off votes from Trump and awarded them to Biden. And they used the machines to trash large batches of votes that should have been awarded to President Trump.”

As Dominion has spent the past few months interviewing a slew of Fox News hosts, executives, and producers, Murdoch’s high-stakes deposition on Tuesday is taking place.

Lachlan Murdoch, the oldest son of Rupert Murdoch and executive chair. Also, CEO of Fox Corp, appeared in court in Los Angeles on December 5. In October, James Murdoch, the other son of Rupert Murdoch, was questioned.

Co-hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro, and Bret Baier have all been questioned recently. In addition, president Jay Wallace and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott of Fox News have testified in court.

The matter will go to trial for five weeks starting on April 17.