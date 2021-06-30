How to connect your laptop to your TV

There may be several reasons behind your decision to connect your laptop to your TV. It is possible that you have not yet bought a smart TV or streaming box to watch your favourite movies and TV shows on various OTT platforms, and thus, connecting your laptop to your TV is currently your only option.
Another reason might be that there are certain presentations for work or videos for fun that you can only access from your laptop. Whatever the cause may be, there is absolutely no excuse to sit hunched around a laptop screen or a smartphone because it is much easier to connect your laptop to your TV than you might expect it to be.
Here is a step-by-step guide on connecting your laptop to your TV.
- If you do not want the hassle of constantly trailing cables in your home, it is easier and even cheaper than ever to connect to your TV wirelessly nowadays. For instance, if your flat-screen TV is a smart model with support for DLNA media streaming, then you will be able to send movies, photos and other media files directly from a smart device to it without requiring any additional hardware. All you need to do is locate the right app on your TV to receive the content.
- You will need a suitable app for your mobile or laptop that will allow you to send or stream any content by using DLNA. There are simple and relatively unsophisticated solutions such as AllCast for both Android and iOS devices.
- AllCast will allow you to either display locally stored media as well as media hosted on another local DLNA server, or in the cloud via all supported services. These include Google Drive, Dropbox, and Instagram).
- Meanwhile, if you happen to be very serious about streaming media, then you might want to consider using a full-blown media server solution, such as Kodi. It is an open-source player that provides users with basic media server capabilities and works on everything but non-jailbroken iOS devices. Therefore, is compatible with almost every streaming service that you can think of.
- If you want, you can also use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) in order to encrypt your connection and stream content from anywhere in the world. The most popular is ExpressVPN.