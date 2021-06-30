How to connect your laptop to your TV

There may be several reasons behind your decision to connect your laptop to your TV. It is possible that you have not yet bought a smart TV or streaming box to watch your favourite movies and TV shows on various OTT platforms, and thus, connecting your laptop to your TV is currently your only option.

Another reason might be that there are certain presentations for work or videos for fun that you can only access from your laptop. Whatever the cause may be, there is absolutely no excuse to sit hunched around a laptop screen or a smartphone because it is much easier to connect your laptop to your TV than you might expect it to be.

Here is a step-by-step guide on connecting your laptop to your TV.