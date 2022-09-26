Conservatives are going head over heels for Giorgia Meloni, thanks to her old resurfaced speech

An ability to string words together and let them flow out of your mouth with conviction and passion is a very priced one, particularly when it comes to politics. Great orators have the ability to move hearts. Mark Antony has proved that ages ago. And now Italy is also witnessing and swooning over the admirable oratory skills of their new nationalist prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Meloni has already proved that she has a way with words and a map to the hearts of the people. Because, at the moment, a resurfaced speech of Meloni’s is creating a stir in the country with several admirers even calling it “prophetic stuff.” Read along to know more.

The What and Why

Girogia Meloni is all set to go down in Italy’s history as the very first female prime minister of the country. Meloni’s party, the Brothers of Italy has already managed to create a strong right-wing fervour on the continent. Its ultranationalist and populist ideologies are among the few things that set it apart from the rest.

The party has also weathered quite a number of accusations in the past as it was condemned for being neo-fascist. The accusations aren’t completely baseless since the party has a direct lineage to none other than Benito Mussolini, the biggest fascist the nation has ever seen. It was under the banner of Brothers of Italy that Mussolini’s granddaughter and great grandson ran for office. Once the coalition is formed, it will be Italy’s most right-leaning government since the 1940s.

As the party is revelling in their latest victory, an old speech that Meloni gave in 2019 has got all the American right intrigued. The speech and the attention its garnering on social media is indeed magnifying the Italian nationalist victory.

In the speech, Meloni hits some high and sensitive points like current culture war strife, calling out those who refuse to support traditional, national, religious, and gender identities. Here is a snippet from Meloni’s fiery speech,

“Everything that defines us is now an enemy, so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian. Chrisitian, woman, mother, no. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number, because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators.”

The speech instantly piqued the interest of several conservative commentators who are going head over heels for Meloni. Let us flip through a couple of responses on Twitter.

