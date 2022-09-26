Microsoft CEO says That Bosses are Scared That People Will Become Lazy When Working From Home

According to recent reports, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft claims that bosses are scared that people will become lazy when they work from home. Learn about the complete story by reading the entire article.

About Satya Nadella’s comments

“We have to get past what we describe as ‘productivity paranoia’, because all of the data we have shows that 80% plus of the individual people feel they’re very productive – except their management thinks that they’re not productive. That means there is a real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel.” says Satya Nadella. Since the pandemic has hit the world, there has been a major shift in the working style of people. Not being exposed to the outside world, people spent most of their time at their homes doing professional and personal chores side by side. After the pandemic, when people were expected to come to the office for work, many companies realized that many people prefer working from home than coming to the office. Regarding this, Satya Nadella said that when people sit at home and work, their productivity takes a major hit and goes low is what their management thinks whereas according to a survey filled by the employees, it is the opposite that happens.

