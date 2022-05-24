Control Is Now Free For AT&T Customers

AT&T is continuing its usage of Google’s Immersive Stream, built around the Stadia technology giving customers free access to Control, a AAA video game, complete with mobile play. Thanks to Google’s Immersive Stream, previously Google Stadia, customers can access the Control Ultimate Edition at the touch of their smartphone. AT&T customers can instantly play Control, with no need to download. The best part of the offer is that it is accessible on PC or mobile devices, and there is no download for the game, and no need to subscribe.

What makes cloud gaming even easier with Google’s Immersive Stream for Games is the fact it is combined with 5G connectivity, so players can play games on their phones anywhere without being connected to WiFi. Their demo for tap-to-play takes the game industry a step further by allowing players to experience the title before making a large purchase or signing up for another subscription service. Play Now, available for post-paid customers, lets gamers play games on phones, tablets, and PCs without any extra fees.

Game streaming services like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now are capable of handling super-high-level gameplay rendering, which allows gamers to play games with heightened fidelity for the price of a subscription. We are seeing an expansion of “click-to-play” games outside of the computer screen, as networks such as AT&Ts 5G are capable of providing AAA games at high-fidelity performance on a phone in your pocket. Adding mobile gameplay to click-to-play is all part of our mission to be the best connection provider in America, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go.

AT&T hopes that it will drive publishers to leverage the combination of 5G connectivity and cloud streaming technologies to provide time-limited sessions for direct gameplay from search results going forward. A February report indicated that Google may be reversing course and adapting technology, taking that tech into services and looking for streaming options. It marks the second time that AT&T and Google have combined forces, giving the former cellphone customers access to a core experience at no additional cost.