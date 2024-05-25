New York, CNN — Google recently unveiled its AI-powered search results overview tool, promising to streamline the online search experience by summarizing search results. However, the tool has already faced significant criticism due to factual inaccuracies. Google Search’s AI falsely said Obama is a Muslim, sparking controversy and raising doubts about the tool’s reliability.

Users quickly discovered that the AI summaries provided misleading or false information. One notable error was the claim that former President Barack Obama is a Muslim, a misconception. In reality, Obama is a Christian. Another mistake was the assertion that none of Africa’s 54 countries start with the letter “K,” overlooking Kenya.

Google confirmed to CNN that it had removed the inaccurate summaries for violating its content policies. “The vast majority of AI Overviews provide high-quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web,” said Google spokesperson Colette Garcia. She added that some examples of the errors circulating online appeared to be manipulated images. Despite extensive testing before the feature’s launch, Google acknowledged the importance of user feedback and pledged swift action when errors are identified.

Ongoing Issues and Testing

The bottom of each AI-generated overview includes a disclaimer that “generative AI is experimental.” Google conducts tests to mimic potential malicious behavior to prevent inaccurate or low-quality results from appearing in AI summaries.

These AI search overviews are part of Google’s broader strategy to integrate its Gemini AI technology across its products, aiming to compete with companies like OpenAI and Meta. However, the recent errors highlight the risks associated with AI’s tendency to present false information confidently, potentially damaging Google’s reputation as a reliable information source.

Users were surprised when Google Search’s AI falsely said Obama is a Muslim, a claim easily debunked as he is a Christian. Even in less critical searches, Google’s AI has provided incorrect or confusing information. For instance, when asked about the sodium content in pickle juice, the AI incorrectly stated that an 8-ounce serving contains 342 milligrams of sodium, while a 3-ounce serving contains 690 milligrams. In reality, Best Maid pickle juice lists 250 milligrams of sodium per ounce.

Concerns Over Data Use

Another query about the data used to train Google’s AI models revealed that it remains unclear whether Google prevents copyrighted materials from being included in its training data, raising concerns about the AI’s data sources and the ethical implications of its training processes.

This isn’t Google’s first encounter with AI-related problems. In February, the company had to halt its AI photo generator after it produced historically inaccurate images, often misrepresenting people of color in place of White individuals.

Introduction of AI Search Tools

