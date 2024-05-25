Google’s new AI search feature, “AI Overviews,” is under fire for delivering bizarre and inaccurate answers. Google AI search errors have raised concerns about accuracy and reliability. Among the most startling errors, the AI suggested using “non-toxic glue” to help cheese stick to pizza and claimed geologists recommend humans eat one rock per day. These strange responses appear to stem from Reddit comments or satirical articles from sites like The Onion. Although widely mocked on social media, Google insists these are isolated incidents.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC that such examples are not typical of the AI’s performance. “The vast majority of AI overviews provide high-quality information, with links to dig deeper on the web,” the company said in a statement. They added that they had taken action where policy violations were identified and are refining the system accordingly.

This isn’t Google’s first stumble with AI products. In February, the company paused its chatbot Gemini following criticism for overly “woke” responses. Its predecessor, Bard, also had a rocky start.

AI Overviews: How They Work

Google began testing AI overviews for search results with a limited number of UK users in April, expanding the feature to all US users in mid-May during their annual developer showcase. The tool aims to summarize search results, saving users from scrolling through extensive lists of websites. While experimental, it is expected to be widely used due to Google’s dominance in the search engine market, holding over 90% of the global market share according to Statcounter.

The utility of AI in search hinges on trust. Despite their potential, AI tools are prone to so-called “hallucinations”—producing incorrect or nonsensical answers. One notable example involved the AI suggesting gasoline for making a “spicy spaghetti dish” after being asked if gasoline could cook spaghetti faster.

Problems with Accuracy and Reliability

Google’s new AI search feature, “AI Overviews,” has faced substantial criticism for its accuracy and reliability. Despite Google’s claim that these mistakes are isolated incidents, the errors reported are concerning. For instance, suggesting “non-toxic glue” to make cheese stick to pizza or claiming geologists recommend eating rocks daily are not just errors—they’re dangerous misinformation.

These bizarre answers appear to come from unreliable sources like Reddit comments or satirical articles, raising questions about the AI’s source verification and content filtering processes. Google’s assurance that these are uncommon queries does little to alleviate concerns. If AI Overviews are intended to simplify searches by providing quick, reliable answers, then even rare but significant errors undermine this goal.

Trust and Future of AI in Search Engines

Trust is a crucial factor in the success of AI-driven search engines. Users need to trust that the information provided is accurate and safe. Google’s position as the world’s leading search engine means any missteps are highly visible and subject to greater scrutiny. While AI Overviews are meant to save users time by summarizing search results, they must be dependable to be truly useful. Users worry about the impact of Google AI search errors on information trustworthiness.

The broader issue of AI “hallucinations,” where AI generates incorrect or nonsensical information, is not unique to Google. However, Google’s prominence amplifies the impact of these mistakes. Examples like suggesting gasoline for cooking highlight the potential dangers of AI errors.

Google AI search errors, like recommending non-toxic glue for cooking, highlight content filtering issues. Google has had previous issues with AI products, such as the Gemini chatbot and its predecessor Bard, which faced backlash for different reasons. These recurring problems suggest a need for more rigorous testing and validation before releasing AI features to the public.

Moreover, the broader tech industry also faces challenges with AI. Microsoft’s continuous screenshot feature in AI-focused PCs and OpenAI’s controversy with Scarlett Johansson show that integrating AI into consumer products can lead to privacy and ethical issues.

Also Read: Amazon’s Bold Move: Plans to Give Alexa an AI Overhaul Unveiled!