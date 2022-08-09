Cook Islands Gambling Market Overview

The Cook Islands is home to one of the best performing economies in the Pacific, with a GDP growth rate of 12.8 percent in 2020-2021 and a per capita income of $13,092. However, the Cook Islands economy has been hit hard in the past decade by declining trade and the loss of its top overseas investor, the casino and gambling industry. With a population of fewer than 18,000 people, the Cook Islands has only one casino and one sportsbook. The population base and gaming revenue are less than most other markets in the Pacific. This is why the Cook Islands has a much lower number of gambling sites per capita.

The Gambling Situation

It should be noted that due to the island’s close proximity to New Zealand, the Cook Islands falls under the jurisdiction of New Zealand. That’s why the Cook Islands and New Zealand have similar Internet service and Internet security standards. As we have already mentioned, the Cook Islands has an extremely small population base for online gambling. The only commercial online gaming company operating in the Cook Islands is the Rodd and Rodd Corporation, which holds the majority of the gaming market in the Cook Islands.

The Rodd and Rodd Corporation (Roddc) was created in 1999 and began to grow into the industry leader in the Cook Islands. In the very beginning, there were a lot of local online casinos on the market. But when legislation began to tighten around online gambling in 2016, all commercial operators were forced to close down their sites. At the time, Roddc was one of only three gambling sites operating in the Cook Islands.

The Rodd and Rodd Corporation now controls about 70 percent of the Cook Islands gaming market. The remaining 30 percent of the market is controlled by the government-run operator, Lotteries Cook Islands (LCI). However, both sites are operated under the same license.

Rodd is one of the largest gambling companies in the Cook Islands with a large portfolio of brands, services, and products. Having been initially created as the successor to the casino group, Rodd Investments Ltd. Roddc was originally a company based in New Zealand but now has operations in several other Pacific locations.

Nowadays, Roddc boasts eight brands in several countries in the Pacific, including the Roddc Group and Pacific Islands Online. Roddc’s brands have grown to include online gambling sites, sports betting operators, poker room operators, lottery ticket offices, bookmakers, bingo halls, and event promoters.

The Available Gambling Opportunities

