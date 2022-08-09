Netizens rush to Twitter as Google goes down

Technology has come to such a point that any question or queries of ours can be answered. We just have to google it. Google, without question, has become a crucial part of our lives where technology rules with relish. Thus it can only be imagined how bad the frenzy would be when Google decides to temporarily shut shop. On Tuesday, the entire world of tech-dependent humans experienced a global google outage, thanks to a software update that left the users stranded. Given the fact that Google is one of the most visited websites, the effect caused by the outage doesn’t need particular detail or description.

Google promptly apologized for the inconvenience caused by the software update, and it ‘worked quickly to undo the damage caused. According to a Google spokesperson, ”

We’re aware of a software update issue that occurred late this afternoon Pacific Time and briefly affected the availability of Google search and Maps. We apologize for the inconvenience. We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online.”

Netizens Rush To Twitter

Quite naturally, the primary reflex of the netizens was to rush to Twitter to confirm the issue and ensure that they are not the only people left in a haze by the outage. What better place to show solidarity than Twitter? Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter to gauge the situation at hand.

#Google and all its services went down in the early hours, today. The services are now back. #GoogleDownhttps://t.co/CpmbYn7BIb — Hindustan Times Tech (@HTTech) August 9, 2022

Now that is pure brilliance at work

My google stopped working yet i still googled if it was down Guess it still works #googledown pic.twitter.com/BDTYNCFohq — Seto |🐊 Vtuber | ✨RAFFLE PINNED✨ (@SobekVT) August 9, 2022

The inexplicable pain of betrayal.

College students with a paper due at midnight and seeing #googledown: pic.twitter.com/4f06T9uBC4 — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) August 9, 2022

Naturally evolved reflex. We can’t help it.

Me switching to twitter after experiencing error 500 in google#Google #googledown pic.twitter.com/hu4TMsB2K5 — 1038 (@remier_acbang) August 9, 2022

The usual marathon to Twitter

Me omw to twitter to check if google is down for anyone else since I cant google search it #googledown pic.twitter.com/g797tcAv1q — Ur mom (@bigfatBUSSY6) August 9, 2022

me trying to fix the google servers by myself #googledown pic.twitter.com/vWevqAxz5Z — alex (@lfcalexx6) August 9, 2022

A tale as old as time.

All of us coming to twitter to confirm google is down #googledown pic.twitter.com/DXyh15ChUx — cesar (@jebaiting) August 9, 2022

As the saying goes, “All is well that ends well.”