What’s New: Copilot Work Assistant in Microsoft 365 – Details Revealed!

With the emergence of Artificial intelligence all around the world, we already have many tech giants looking to adapt to the changing world of AI with their latest AI developments. Whether from Google to Amazon or any other multi-million and billion-dollar company, every company invests billions in Artificial intelligence. With the increasing trend, Bill Gates-owned Microsoft is now bringing its AI-based work assistant, Copilit.

Microsoft Copilot Work Assistant is among the more prominent projects for the tech giant, which has been under development for a long time, leaving all the tech fans questioning what this feature is all about.

To clear things up for you, here we have covered everything you should know about this Copilot feature by Microsoft.

Microsoft Copliot – A New AI Work Assistant to Make Life Easier

As we mentioned, the whole world of Artificial Intelligence, especially with Generation AI, has seen an enormous bump.

Microsoft started with its initial adoption of the world of AI by announcing its collaboration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the giant behind all of the AI developments.

Talking about Copilot now, the new generative AI-based work assistant is expected to make a public release to millions of “Enterprise users” worldwide tomorrow.

According to the Chief Information officer of Microsoft, the team is already preparing to launch the Microsoft 365 update for 2023, and the copilot feature will be integrated alongside this new software.

What Does This New Copilot Work Assistant Do?

As per the latest rumors and leaks, it’s been said that this new tool will be taking the usage of Microsoft’s products to the next level, making their products straightforward to the users.

The Copilot will be using generative AI technology in the background and will have the ability to perform tasks like:

Summarizing Emails

Creation of Drafts Response

Smoother transformation of Word Documents to PowerPoint, and many more.

Copilot can also be used to attend meetings on behalf of the users, where it can summarize and discuss topics, save attendance, and even perform basic actions for the user.

Microsoft 365 already has a built-in chat through which the tasks mentioned above can be performed; however, with the integration of the generation AI, the newer version of Microsoft 365 can perform more functions than before.

Is it free? Well, not! To use the Microsoft Copilot, Enterprise Customers must pay a monthly subscription of $30.

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck to Get “Beast Mode” Version with Sub-3 Second 0-60 Time

Will Microsoft Copliot Be a Valuable Tool for All?

Microsoft is aiming to offer the best of the best features for their users and trying to reduce and make their daily work easier.

With the evolution of generative AI worldwide, it’s unsurprising to see Microsoft merge this tech into their products.

Talking about the Copilot’s usage, we firmly believe this new tool can be handy, especially for business requirements where tasks like drafting and responding and even daily meetings take place.

Microsoft could have already tested on their employees first! We can say that the employees and organization can save a lot of time and effort with this update, and maybe that’s also the reason behind Microsoft pushing this update to Enterprise Customers.

Also Read: Apple and Samsung Losing Market Share to Chinese Smartphone Brand Transsion?: Let us know how!

This does leave us with questions of whether we will see regular users getting this update or not and whether it will ever be accessible for a regular user.

Well, that indeed depends on Microsoft. Of course, building such a tech does require a lot of expertise and investments.

Microsoft collaborated with OpenAI‘s built ChatGPT for a whopping $10 Billion in January this year, making it among the biggest investment by the Bill Gate’s owned Tech Giant.

Source