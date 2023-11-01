On October 31, Microsoft revealed the November Xbox Game Pass lineup, which includes two new games that will be available on November 32nd. Xbox is set to heat up the winter with all new collections included in their Xbox Game Pass.

What’s on the list

On October 31st, Xbox launched the initial version of the November Game Pass. Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, a battle royale music game available on PC, cloud, and console, was the perpetrator. The other is Don’t Nod’s Jusant, a Life Is Strange climbing game. On October 31, Xbox also published Wartales, an open-world simulation game based on ancient times.

Thirsty Suitors, which will be released on November 2 as a day-one launch, expands the Game Pass library in November. It’s a turn-based strategy and culinary simulation game about Jala, a girl who wants to “become the individual that she was intended to be” by returning to her country.

Following that, on November 6, the latest iteration of the acclaimed Football Manager series, Football Manager 24, will be added to the Game Pass catalog, with unique day-one PC and platform premieres. Dungeons 4 is a strategic computer simulation game that will be launched on November 9th, adding to the library of titles.

Another day-one release of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be accessible through Game Pass on November 9. Kiryu must return from exile and reintegrate into the criminal underworld in order to protect his family. EA’s monster-combat wargame Wild Hearts will also be available on PC Game Pass and Game Pass Premium on November 9.

Spirittea, a real-life simulator game influenced by Spirited Away and Stardew Valley, is scheduled to be launched on Game Pass on November 13. Finally, on November 14, Game Pass will feature the lovely and calming simulation game called Coral Island.

The timeline of Xbox Game Pass launches

The list below contains all of the Game Pass releases for the first half of November. We anticipate that you will be coming back to TechStory later this month for more information, as we prepare for another round of enhancements. We already are aware, for example, that Persona 5 Tactica will be available on Game Pass on November 17.

On October 31st

Wartales (PC, Console, Cloud)

Jusant (PC, Console, Cloud)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (PC, Console, Cloud)

On October 2nd

Thirsty Suitors (PC, Console, Cloud)

On November 6th

Football Manager 2024 (PC)

Football Manager 2024 Console (PC, Console, Cloud)

On November 9th

Wild Hearts (PC, Console, Cloud)

Dungeon 4 (PC, Console, Cloud)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, Console, Cloud)

On November 13th

Spirittea (PC, Console, Cloud)

On November 14th

Coral Island ( Xbox X/S, Cloud)

Game moving out from Xbox Game Pass

When a fresh release enters the world, previous ones must leave, therefore the arrival of these new titles heralds the imminent demise of others from Game Pass. Xbox has not yet confirmed when the following features will be removed from the service:

Coffee Talk (PC, Console, Cloud)

lapin (PC, Console, Cloud)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

football Manager 2023 Console (PC, Console, Cloud)

Townscaper (PC, Console, Cloud)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (PC, Console, Cloud)

Ghost Song (PC, Console, Cloud)

Exapunk (PC)

If you wish to keep playing these games when they become inaccessible through Game Pass, you’ll have to buy them. Customers who have Game Pass enjoy a 20% discount.