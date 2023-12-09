Fans of McDonald’s have good news: there’s not much longer to wait to sample CosMc’s, the chain’s newest offshoot. The firm’s second-quarter results conference in July saw the announcement of the new restricted chain, named “CosMc’s,” by McDonald’s CEO and president Christopher Kempczinski. The business refers to the concept as a “new small-format, beverage-led concept.”

An early look at the menu was made available to the internet earlier this week by a resident who took some images of the Bolingbrook, Illinois, store’s upcoming opening. On Wednesday, McDonald’s formally unveiled the CosMc’s menu and provided further details on the upcoming restricted launch. Are you itching to get your hands on some new space-age goods? We’ve got everything covered. This is all we currently know about the opening.

A new McDonald’s offshoot restaurant concept is called CosMc’s. “A small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its unique personality,” was how Kempczinski put it. According to the mascot CosMc, who made appearances in advertisements in the late ’80s and early ’90s, the corporation appears to be drawing inspiration from the space-based, futurism-of-yesteryear look. Recently, McDonald’s has had success in the nostalgia market. After launching adult Happy Meals the previous year, the Hamburglar was brought back in April, and in June, Grimace was given a special birthday meal along with a purple shake. Additionally, McDonald’s said only last week that its McNugget friends would return on December 11.

Although Kempczinski first provided an approximate timeframe for location openings in early 2024, the statement on Wednesday stated that the first store, in Bolingbrook, a hamlet around thirty miles west of Chicago, will open this month. McDonald’s informed USA TODAY via email that enthusiastic supporters may anticipate the doors opening later this week. By the end of 2024, McDonald’s intends to launch about ten CosMc pilot sites.

Where is it Located?

After opening its first site in Bolingbrook, Illinois, McDonald’s did not disclose the precise locations of the remaining stores. In the upcoming months, customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro regions may anticipate the opening of additional stores, according to the release.

Menu of CosMc

Given that the newly revealed menu heavily emphasizes whimsical beverages, several fast food enthusiasts have drawn comparisons between it and the Dutch Bros coffee shop on the internet. The menu includes coffee, teas, lemonades, slushies, frappes, and special fruit energy beverages known as “Galactic Boosts.” The Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Frappe, S’mores Cold Brew, and Turmeric Spiced Latte are a few standouts.

In addition to the standard selection of soft drinks and milkshakes, CosMc’s offers a wide variety of beverages, including seven types of iced tea and lemonade, four Galactic Boost energy drinks, eleven coffee and tea-based beverages, and five frappe flavors. The menu is a little more constrained but no less inventive, with items like a snack box, packed pastry nibbles known as McPops, Pretzel nibbles, Savory Hash Brown Bites, and a Spicy Queso Sandwich among others. Together with the three classic McMuffin selections, there are cookies, sundaes, McFlurries, ice cream, and cookies.