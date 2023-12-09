Baldur’s Gate 3, the immersive fantasy world that it is, presents players with not just challenges but also intriguing secrets waiting to be uncovered. One such mystery lies within the Owlbear Nest, a cave located to the west of Druid Grove. At first glance, it might seem like a home solely to the fearsome Owlbear, but as players delve deeper, they discover the enigmatic Gilded Chest of Selune. This guide outlines the steps to unlocking the secrets concealed within.

Finding the Owlbear Nest and Gilded Chest of Selune

Begin your journey by heading west from the Emerald Grove Environs waypoint. Cross the bridge and turn right, following the path down until you reach the cave mouth. Step into the cave, aptly named the Owlbear Nest. As you navigate, take the left path, and a captivating sight awaits you, a gilded chest surrounded by other items and a towering statue of Selune.

As your eyes fall upon the chest, it becomes apparent that it is safeguarded by a mystical aura known as Selune’s Seal. To confirm this, attempt a passive Arcana check as you navigate the cragged rock. Success will grant your character insight into the magical protection enshrouding the Gilded Chest.

Selune’s Prayer Sheet

Opening the Gilded Chest is no ordinary feat, it requires a keen eye and a connection to Selune. Direct your attention to a stone statue located across from the chest. To reach this statue, employ the jump action to cross a small chasm. Once your party stands united behind the statue, initiate a perception check for each member.

Successful rolls will reveal a hidden Selunite prayer sheet lying on the ground. Seize this document and return to the Gilded Chest. Stand directly in front of it and read the prayer sheet. This sequence of actions serves as the key to unlocking the chest, revealing the treasures concealed within. If the chest remains sealed, a simple adjustment of position and a second reading of the document should do the trick.

An interesting nuance surfaces for players relying on a cleric to interpret the Selunite Prayer Sheet. Should the cleric follow the deity Shar, Selune’s counterpart, unlocking the chest might prove elusive. In such a scenario, handing the document to another party member and attempting again should resolve the issue.

Challenges with Shadowheart

Players fortunate enough to have Shadowheart in their parties might encounter some resistance from her as they strive to unlock the Gilded Chest. Overcoming this resistance requires either succeeding in skill checks or acquiescing to her demands and proceeding without interference. While the latter may have consequences for Shadowheart’s attitude, it doesn’t diminish the opportunity to loot the Gilded Chest.

The Rewards Within

Curiosity about the contents of the Gilded Chest is natural, and it holds an array of items, each varying in quality. Among these treasures, the Idol of Selune stands out as particularly intriguing. Although the purpose of this small statue remains shrouded in mystery, players may find its significance unfolding as they progress through the realms of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Unlocking the Gilded Chest of Selune in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not just about breaking the spell but also about uncovering the stories and artifacts hidden within. The Owlbear Nest, with its magical barriers and secrets, serves as a testament to the rich tapestry woven by the game’s developers. As players embark on this quest, they not only reveal treasures but also add another layer of depth to the already very immersive world, adding to their overall experience of Baldur’s Gate 3.