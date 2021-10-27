Could Microsoft take back its throne of being the most valuable company?

Yes, Microsoft could take back its throne of being the most valuable company, period. The Windows-maker has full capability and resource centre to pull this off and unset Apple from its position.

Microsoft Corporation is back on its feet with stellar growth in the cloud computing business. We all know that Microsoft is the company we can trust when it comes to technological advances and at this moment, the company is at a sweet technology spot. The software giant is making significant moves and fundamental changes to its core in order to excel and bring back Microsoft to what it used to be.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Microsoft has gained a total revenue jump of USD 45.3 billion in its fiscal first-quarter which is a massive 22 per cent jump over last year, same time. Microsoft’s profits have gone insane and it seems like the company is on the right track to glory, once again under the profound leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella.

Having said that, the Windows-maker witnessed a share market climb of around 2 per cent in after-hours trading, as mentioned in a report by Bloomberg. How is Microsoft getting back up? What is the reason behind people speculating it to once again become the most valuable company in the world?

Well, the answer you are looking for is Cloud Computing and its prospects in the future. Yes, cloud computing shows a vast array of opportunities in the future and Microsoft excelling in this sector drives sustainable business for the company. Having a strong hold on the cloud computing industry is a big win for Microsoft because this technology is a future-oriented business and there is no way that it will not reward Microsoft.

Other than this, work from home trend is finally fading away and employees have started to head back into physical offices. These employees will now be provided with the latest Microsoft services and software, enabling them to boost the company’s overall productivity and performance, big time. Microsoft Azure is the future key to Microsoft’s success and if you are not aware of this service, just know that this unit rents out cloud computing capabilities to start-ups, businesses and enterprises for the industry-wide transition to cloud computing. This quarter, Microsoft scaled up its Azure cloud computing growth by up to 50 per cent.

If the company keeps excelling in this direction, it could soon take over Apple Inc. to once again become the most valuable company in the world.