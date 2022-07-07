Court documents reveal Elon Musk had twins in November 2021 with a top exec at Neuralink

Following a string of controversial issues regarding relationships and business, the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, is again on the news. This time it is about children he had with one of the top executives at Neuralink.

According to court documents filed in Canada, Elon Musk had twins with Shivlon Zilis who is currently director of operations at Neuralink, a neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk in 2016.

Zilis gave birth to twin children in November last year, just a few weeks before Elon welcomed his second child with Canadian musician Grimes.

The court documents were related to petitions filed by Elon Musk and Shivlon Zilis in April 2022 to make changes in the names of the twins. The petition states that twins should have a middle name which contains the last names of both father and mother.

Who is Shivlon Zilis

Zilis who currently works at Neuralink was born in the city of Ontario in Canada. She finished her education at Yale by studying economics and philosophy.

Zilis and Musk met each other when she joined Neuralink.

Zilis who is currently acting as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink is expected to be one of the few people who could hold top positions in social media giant Twitter. This appointment is only possible if a 44 billion dollar deal between the Twitter board and Elon Musk is finalized.

With the news of having two children coming out in public, Elon Musk now has a total of nine children across four relationships.

Elon’s past relationships

Elon Musk had 5 children with Canadian author Jennifer Justine Musk after their marriage in 2000 January. She gave birth to twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. The first child of the couple, who was born in 2002 passed away soon after birth due to a very serious illness related to infancy.

Jennifer and Elon got divorced on September 13, 2008, for unknown reasons. Jennifer Justin in an interview after a few months said that Elon used to make fun of her, and he behaved like he was “alpha” in the relations with all control.

Elon Musk then started dating English actress Talulah Riley in 2008 which ended up in marriage in 2010 and divorce in 2012. The couple got married again in July 2013 which ended up in divorce in March 2016. Both of them didn’t have any children together.

In 2018, Canadian singer Claire Elise Boucher, famously known as Grimes started dating Elon Musk after they both met on the social media app Twitter.

The couple has two kids together named X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl. Exa Dark Sideræl who is also known as Y was born via a surrogate pregnancy in December last year.