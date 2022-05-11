Court says Musk recklessly tweeted that ‘funding secured’ for taking Tesla private

Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets stating finance was secured to take Tesla, private, were deemed incorrect and reckless by a judge, which stated that “there was nothing definite” about financing from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund at the time.

The judgment by San Francisco U.S. District Judge Edward Chen is a huge victory for investors who claim Musk boosted stock prices by making false and misleading comments, costing billions of dollars in damages.

Musk met with members of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2018 and discussed taking Tesla private, but evidence suggests that “there was nothing specific about funds coming from the PIF,” according to the judge.

“Rather, discussions between Tesla and the PIF were clearly at an early level,” he stated, adding that “no reasonable jury could find that Mr. Musk did not act recklessly given his clear knowledge of the discussions.”

Details such as the exact amount of financing required to take Tesla private or the price to be paid for Tesla stock, he added, were not mentioned. The April 1 summary ruling was sealed for more than just a month before it had been made public on Tuesday.

“It’s hugely significant,” said shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky LLP.

He stated that it is likely that class action plaintiffs will obtain summary judgment on falsehood and scienter before proceeding to a jury trial, which is slated for January.

The remaining question, he says, is how much damage the purposefully incorrect statement has caused stockholders. The judge refused to allow shareholders summary judgment on whether the allegedly fraudulent claims had any effect on Tesla’s share prices.

Musk’s lawyer, who has filed applications to overturn the court verdict, did not respond immediately. Musk has stated that finance had been obtained to take Tesla private in 2018.

