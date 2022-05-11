Linebet Casino Mobile App Review 2022

The Linebet app has the same functionality as the website. The interface of the app is identical to the app of another well-known bookmaker, which we also told you about, but the colour scheme is different and is designed in white and green colours.

There are plenty of different sports available to bet on in the Linebet app, as well as, of course, the online casino.

Once you’ve logged into the app, you’ll be taken to its home page, which has a menu:

“Login”.

“Registration”.

“Popular LIVE.

“Popular Line”.

“Games.

“Slots”

“Live Casino.”

Also on the home page of the Linebet app there are three bars on the top left of it, which when clicked will open a menu with functionality where you can see statistics and manage your profile.

All online casino games in the Linebet app are displayed in great quality no matter which device you have.

How to download Linebet App

You can download the Linebet app for android from the company’s official website. Go to the site using your mobile phone, and at the bottom you will see a box asking you to download the app. Click on it, at which point the download will start.

On default, the apk installation file doesn’t take more than 40-50 megabytes and the download itself takes less than a couple of minutes. Once downloaded to your phone, you can start installing the mobile app – more on that below.

How to install the Linebet App on Android

Once you have finished downloading the app you will need to go into your gadget’s security settings and find the section where you need to allow third party apps to be downloaded and installed, then return to your downloads folder and click on the installation file. A window will pop up asking you to confirm a range of permissions.

You then need to click on the “install” button to start the process. On average it takes about 2 minutes. Once the installation is complete, a window will appear with the message: “installation complete”. The system will ask you to delete the apk file so that it does not clog up the system.

This completes the installation of Linebet.

Linebet registration

To start playing at the online casino, all you need to do is register with the Linebet app. The account opening process is quite simple and is accessible to any adult user.

It is possible to open a game account with Linebet in one click, specifying the country of residence, account currency and promo code, if any; by phone number; via email; via social networks. Regardless of the method chosen, the player will have to provide real contact information and personal details.

Once the Sign-Up button is clicked, the account will be activated. When creating an account in one click, remember to keep the login and password generated directly by the system.

The best option is to write them down somewhere, for example, in notepad.

Registering with the Linebet app opens up all sorts of opportunities, including the chance to make some good money.

After registering you need to be verified. Verification is the confirmation of the user’s real details. Verification is usually offered immediately after registration. It can be postponed until the first withdrawal. This procedure is carried out only once.

What is the purpose of the verification? Just like other gambling companies, they need reliable players, whose identity is verified. Verification allows to weed out imperfect players and cheaters.