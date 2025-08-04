A federal appeals court has put a stop to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) new rule that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel unwanted subscriptions and memberships. The regulation, known as the “click-to-cancel” rule, was meant to go into effect on July 14 and would have required businesses to allow cancellations through the same method used to sign up—whether online, by phone, or in person.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, based in St. Louis, vacated the rule just days before it could be enforced. The court sided with business groups that argued the FTC failed to follow proper procedures when adopting the rule. While the court acknowledged it wasn’t endorsing deceptive practices in marketing, the decision effectively stalls the rule’s implementation.

FTC’s Future Action in Doubt

The FTC has not issued a formal statement about whether it will challenge the ruling. However, given that the agency is currently chaired by a Republican who opposed the rule last year, many observers believe an appeal is unlikely. This aligns with the broader direction of the Trump administration, which has largely avoided expanding federal consumer protection policies during its second term.

Widespread Public Support Overlooked

The FTC’s rule came in response to years of complaints from consumers who felt trapped in subscriptions they no longer wanted but couldn’t cancel easily. From streaming services to skincare shipments, many companies have designed convoluted cancellation procedures that frustrate users and prolong billing.

The agency received over 16,000 public comments in support of the rule. But despite this outpouring, the rule’s opponents—primarily businesses that rely on recurring revenue models—successfully argued in court that their input hadn’t been adequately considered during the rulemaking process.

Consumer advocates have criticized the decision, warning it leaves millions vulnerable to confusing cancellation policies and financial harm. Many believe this ruling favors corporate convenience over consumer rights.

The Rule’s Key Protections

Had it gone into effect, the FTC’s rule would have introduced clear standards for businesses offering subscription services. Among the main requirements:

Cancellation had to be as easy as signing up.

Companies had to provide full disclosure about recurring charges, billing intervals, and price increases.

Customers who signed up by phone had to be allowed to cancel over the phone.

No hidden steps or misleading “retention tactics” would be permitted in the cancellation process.

The FTC finalized the rule in October 2024 but granted businesses a grace period until July 2025 to prepare.

Some States Already Offer Similar Safeguards

Though the FTC’s rule has been blocked at the federal level, several states have implemented their own protections. California and New York, for example, already require companies to offer straightforward cancellation options and disclose key subscription terms upfront.

Because of these laws, many large companies have already adapted their platforms to comply—especially those operating nationwide. Consumer advocates say it’s unlikely that these businesses will now reverse course, as backtracking would conflict with state laws and hurt public trust.

Consumers Still at Risk

Despite some progress at the state level, consumer protection groups say the ruling leaves millions in states without such safeguards exposed to predatory tactics. Subscriptions with auto-renewals can be especially problematic when terms are buried in fine print or trial periods transition into paid plans without clear notice.

Advocates recommend consumers take extra precautions:

Carefully read the terms before signing up.

Uncheck any pre-selected boxes tied to marketing emails or additional charges.

Mark cancellation deadlines on your calendar.

After canceling, remove your payment details to prevent future charges.

Free Trials Often Come at a Price

So-called “free trials” are among the most common traps. While these offers seem appealing, they often lead to automatic billing once the trial ends—unless the user cancels in time. Some companies require credit card information upfront, which allows them to continue billing if the cancellation window is missed.

Once enrolled in a paid plan, customers may face confusing menus, long wait times, or even requirements to call during limited hours just to cancel. In some cases, companies may try to entice users to stay by offering short-term discounts or promotional rates—tactics that make the process even murkier.