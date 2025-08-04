New Delhi, August 3 — A fresh storm is brewing for Google in India’s digital advertising space. One part of complaint dismissed, but regulator orders detailed investigation into online advertising dominance.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a comprehensive probe into Google’s conduct in the AdTech ecosystem, following a complaint by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF). While the CCI dismissed one portion of ADIF’s complaint, it found sufficient grounds to club the remaining allegations with ongoing investigations into Google’s advertising practices. This marks yet another regulatory challenge for the tech giant in one of its fastest-growing markets.

ADIF’s Allegations: Anti-Competitive Self-Preferencing

ADIF, a collective of Indian digital startups, alleged that Google engages in anti-competitive practices across multiple layers of its AdTech stack. According to ADIF, the company uses its market dominance to prefer its own services, harming competition, innovation, and the interests of smaller players.

The foundation’s key charges include:

Tying and bundling of Google’s publisher ad server (DFP) with its ad exchange (AdX) .

Restricting access to YouTube ad inventory exclusively through its demand-side platform (DV360) .

Leveraging its dominant position to impede fair competition across the online display advertising ecosystem.

These practices, ADIF argues, create an unlevel playing field, preventing rival technologies and ad networks from accessing essential platforms and audiences.

CCI Orders Consolidated Probe Under Section 4

Taking note of these serious allegations, the CCI said it was prima facie satisfied that Google’s actions merit an investigation under Section 4 of the Competition Act, which pertains to the abuse of dominant market position.

Rather than launching a separate inquiry, the CCI has chosen to club ADIF’s complaint with existing investigations into Google’s conduct in the AdTech sector. It has directed the Director General (DG) to conduct a consolidated and thorough investigation.

This move signals that the competition watchdog sees a pattern of potentially monopolistic behavior by Google, especially in India’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Google Responds: Welcomes Dismissal, Vows Cooperation

In response to the CCI’s dual orders, a Google spokesperson said:

“We are reviewing the CCI’s orders. We welcome the CCI’s decision to dismiss one part of the complaint.”

The tech giant added that it remains confident that its advertising practices are lawful and pro-competitive:

“We remain confident that our ongoing work with the CCI will affirm that Google’s advertising practices have consistently benefited advertisers, publishers, and users, and are fully compliant with competition law.”

Despite the assurance, the consolidated probe now opens the door to greater regulatory scrutiny that could result in further legal or structural implications for Google’s India operations.

One Part of Complaint Dismissed

In a separate order, the CCI dismissed one portion of ADIF’s complaint, stating that the issues had already been examined and addressed in previous investigations. ADIF had argued that their allegations were materially different, but the regulator found the reasoning unconvincing.

This partial dismissal offers a small reprieve for Google — but it is largely overshadowed by the greenlighting of a deeper probe into its digital advertising practices.

The Larger Picture: Big Tech’s Antitrust Headwinds

This latest development is part of a broader regulatory tightening against Big Tech across the globe. From the European Union to the United States and now India, governments are increasingly questioning the opaque inner workings of digital ad markets, which have long been dominated by players like Google.

India’s growing startup ecosystem, represented by groups like ADIF, is becoming more vocal in demanding transparency, access, and fairness in digital platforms that are crucial for their growth and survival.

What Lies Ahead?

With the DG now tasked with investigating Google’s conduct in the AdTech space, all eyes will be on how the probe unfolds and what implications it may have not just for Google, but for the future of digital advertising in India.

If found guilty of violating competition laws, Google could face hefty penalties, operational restrictions, or be directed to modify its business practices — all of which could reshape the Indian digital ad landscape.