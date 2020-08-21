CpaaS startup CometChat raises $1.6 million in a seed round

CometChat is a business to developer Mumbai and Denver based CpaaS startup founded by Anant Garg and Anuj Garg. Recently the startup has raised $1.6 million in a seed round from New York-based Silicon Badia, Colorado-based Range Ventures, and India based iSeed Ventures. CometChat understands the needs of the users, in the hour of the pandemic and aims to create compelling video and chat solutions for them.

The co-founder of the company Anuj Garg said, “CometChat has been working in the space of designing effective chat and video solutions for our customers. Today, we have built a strong base in the US and India and with the backing of well known VCs both in the US and India, we believe our growth rate will accelerate and help us hit the next set of milestones quicker than before.”

What is different about CometChat?

The approach that the founders have been taking is different than its competitors. They have a developer-first marketing approach that is going to help them improve their growth by exploring new markets.

The platform was running on its own till last year until when it became India’s first and only company to be selected for Techstars Boulder Accelerator programme and thus receiving funding. They plan to use the funding to improve their operations in sales and marketing in the US and India. One of the investors Utsav Somani founders of iseed Ventures said that “I first came across CometChat when a customer of theirs posted a great review about them. Then, from the minute I saw their meteoric rise in metrics to Anuj and Anant’s vision on how text, voice, and video will play a vital part in bringing intimacy to experiences online, I was excited to invest fairly quickly”.

This shows the quality of services provided by that company and their hard work towards their goal.