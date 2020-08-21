Realme Youth days sale starting on 24th August: Huge discounts on top Realme devices

Like most Chinese brands, Realme is also well-known for its value for money devices. But, they often add another bonus to their already competitively priced devices called the “Youth days Sale”. At present Realme announced their sale will commence on 24th August and will span for five days ending on 28th August.

During this sale, several devices from the brand will be available for significantly lower prices. The company says that their product lineup of smartphones, earphones, wearables and other accessories will have offers of up to 60% discounts. Though the exact discounts of all devices have not been revealed yet, there is some information on their microsite that has been specially made for the youth days sale, about the devices that will get price cuts. The Realme Band which was originally priced for Rs 1,499 will be priced at Rs 1,169 for 12-pm flash-sales. Many other devices like Realme 6, Realme XT, Realme X and Realme X2 pro will also have offers.

In the earphones section, there is a variety of offering from Realme like the newly launched Realme buds Q, Realme buds Air, Realme buds air neo and other wired earphones will also have price cuts. The 30-Watts power bank from Realme is also going to have some price reduction during the sale. Other products from the brand like the bags, the neckband earphones, the Realme Watch are also going to receive price-cuts during the sale.