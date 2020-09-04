CRED becomes the official sponsor of IPL 2020

Well, here’s another addition to the list of IPL 2020 sponsors. Kunal-shah founded CRED in November 2018. It is credit-card repayment app that provides exciting offers to its members. BBCI recently announced CRED as the official partner of IPL. The company will give the highest payer of the match award with a Rs 100,000 check.

Cred’ growth over the years

Since, its arrival in 2018 CRED has gathered a huge user base of around 3 million users. It has raised a total of $245 million in Series A and Series B funding round. And has an estimated vale of $450 million as of 2015. The app has also increased the number of services it provides during the pandemic. It now gives user the options to pay rent using credit an also get seamless credits digitally.

Thoughts of CRED’s founder on sponsorship title

The CEO of the company Kunal shah said, “IPL 2020 is kicking off the festive season this year, and at CRED we wanted to make the party extra special for millions of cricket lovers tuning in. As much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivizing every credit card-holder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores.”

I personally feel that the sponsorship might benefit the app a lot. Like Dream11 and Unacademy the exposure of the Indian audience will also benefit the credit repayment app. let’s see how many more startups take charge and become sponsors of IPL 2020. Maybe a few more startups to go until IPL starts.

What do you think regarding the Credit app becoming the official startup sponsor of IPL 2020?