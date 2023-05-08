Credit Suisse executives likely to remain part of merged UBS team

According to people familiar with the matter, UBS Group AG’s CEO Sergio Ermotti has reportedly identified the Credit Suisse Group AG executives most likely to join the management team in the event of a successful merger.

As per a report published in the Financial Times on Saturday, it is expected that Dixit Joshi, who is the Chief Financial Officer of Credit Suisse, Francesca McDonagh, who is the Chief Operating Officer, and André Helfenstein, who is the Head of the Swiss Business, will continue to serve as part of the bank’s executive team after the merger takes place.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report, while UBS has not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

UBS and Credit Suisse agreed to a merger deal worth 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) in March, with UBS agreeing to absorb up to 5 billion francs in losses as part of the deal. Ermotti recently stated that UBS is working towards closing the merger by the end of May or early June.

According to reports, UBS is said to be reviewing various alternatives for Credit Suisse’s Swiss unit as a part of the merger deal. One of the options being explored is to keep the unit’s investment banking operations while selling off the remaining parts, possibly through an IPO.

The Financial Times report suggests that Ermotti is already considering key personnel decisions in the lead-up to the merger. By identifying potential executives to join the management team ahead of time, UBS may be looking to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition once the merger is complete.

This approach could also help to address concerns about potential redundancies and layoffs resulting from the merger, as executives with key skills and experience could be retained in important roles.

The proposed merger between UBS and Credit Suisse is one of the most significant developments in the Swiss banking industry in recent years. If successful, the merger could create a financial powerhouse that would be better able to compete on a global scale. However, the deal also carries significant risks and challenges.

Credit Suisse top executives expected to stay on after merger In addition to the potential for layoffs and redundancies, the merger could face regulatory scrutiny and legal challenges. There is also the question of how well the two banks’ cultures and business models will align, and how effectively they will be able to integrate their operation and systems.

The Financial Times report provides a glimpse into UBS’s approach to managing some of the key risks and challenges associated with the merger.

By focusing on identifying key executives to join the management team ahead of time, UBS may be hoping to minimize disruptions and ensure that the post-merger organization is well-equipped to handle the challenges ahead. This approach could help to mitigate some of the risks associated with the merger and position UBS and Credit Suisse for long-term success.

It is worth noting that UBS and Credit Suisse have a long history of rivalry and competition in the Swiss banking industry. The proposed merger represents a significant departure from this tradition, and it remains to be seen how the two banks’ employees, clients, and other stakeholders will respond.

The success of the merger will depend in part on how well UBS and Credit Suisse are able to navigate these challenges and build a shared vision for the future.

UBS’s reported identification of potential executives to join the management team of Credit Suisse ahead of the merger is a significant development in the ongoing process of combining the two banks. By focusing on key personnel decisions early on, UBS may be hoping to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth transition once the merger is complete.

However, the success of the merger will depend on a wide range of factors, including regulatory approval, cultural alignment, and the ability to manage risks and challenges. As such, the outcome of the merger remains uncertain, and it will be important to closely monitor developments in the coming weeks and months.

