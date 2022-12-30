Cred’s Kunal Shah retains title as top angel investor with 67 deals in 2022

Cred’s founder, and chief executive officer (CEO), Kunal Shah, retained his title as the king of angel investing in 2022. Once again, he topped the list of angel investors funding the most deals in a year, according to Venture Intelligence data, with 67 investments.

Moreover, Shah appeared to be holding back on investments in comparison to last year, when he participated in about 96 deals. This comes as private equity and venture capital funding to the startup system has dried up due to a prolonged funding winter. Notably, early-stage deals increased at an unprecedented rate this year, while late-stage deals decreased by half year on year.

His notable investments include the edtech unicorn Unacademy, the unicorn Mensa Brands founded by Ananth Narayanan, the bike taxi platform Rapido, and the logistics aggregator Shiprocket.

He is closely seconded this year by Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. Both Bahl and Bansal slowed their investment pace compared to last year, signing about 34 and 30 deals, respectively. Last year, both Bahl and Bansal invested in 64 deals.