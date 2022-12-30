Honda will recall 200K hybrid vehicles due to brake pedal sensors in China

Honda is going to recall over 200,000 hybrid vehicles over the brake pedal sensors issues in some models. This recall is from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation. According to the data, a total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles were produced from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020, in a venture with Dongfeng Motor Group. The other vehicles include 95,081 units from Honda’s manufacturing partner Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The issue relates to lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process which could cause issues with the sensors over time, and the recall would begin on March 31, 2023, the statement added. Honda assembled 1.62 million vehicles in China in the latest fiscal year, which ended in March, down 14 percent from the previous year. The two local partners will test the affected vehicles and replace brake-pedal components that could cause a malfunction, according to the statement. The Chinese regulator said earlier this month Tesla will conduct an over-the-air software update on more than 435,000 electric vehicles made at its factory in China due to a rear-lighting defect.

Honda in China

In early December this year, Honda revealed the first official photos of its all-new second-generation Breeze. It is claimed to be an alternative to the Dongfeng-Honda CR-V in China. The ties between the Honda Breeze and the Honda CR-V twins are evident from the greenhouse and the identical profile. However, the Breeze adopts a different face with a much smaller grille, a larger bumper intake, and model-specific LED headlights. The plastic cladding around the bodywork has been replaced by body-colored panels giving it a more premium look. Finally, at the back, it gets a restyled tailgate with horizontally-mounted LED taillights connected to aerodynamic extensions of the rear spoiler.

Furthermore, Honda is also putting in efforts against fake auto parts in China. The fake parts issue was there in India as well. Eleven major automakers are coming together to tackle the persistent problem of counterfeit parts in China, the world’s largest auto market, working with partners including Chinese authorities and Alibaba Group Holding. The companies will share information on trademark violations and jointly work to raise awareness and build relationships with authorities as producers of such fake parts as brake pads find increasingly complex ways to work around a crackdown by Beijing. The Chinese market for global automakers is a crucial one. As they are progressing towards electrification, the more important it is becoming. Furthermore, the competition is also more due to the increasing local and global players in the industry.