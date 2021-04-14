Cricket Betting | Best Cricket Betting Sites, Apps, and Betting Tips

Cricket is a religion in India and not just a sport. It’s evident from the fact that around 80% of the world’s cricket revenue comes from India. With an emerging fan base of cricket, it has become one of the most popular sports to place bets on worldwide. Furthermore, the booming popularity and demand of the online cricket betting industry has given rise to neck-to-neck competition among the increasing number of online betting platforms.

So, here is a detailed article about everything you need to know about cricket betting, including the list of popular and reputed cricket betting sites, cricket betting app, and the ultimate cricket betting tip.

Best Cricket Betting Sites in India

There are a plethora of betting sites available nowadays. The high competition between them has led to the platforms offering world-class services to cricket betting lovers. Some of the cricket betting sites in India offer some really good odds, a wide range of cricket betting options, and live betting on all sports, including cricket.

So, here are some handpicked cricket betting sites you can wager on.

Cricket betting site Description Betway A trusted Indian bookmaker, it accepts Indian currency, offers generous bonuses, has multiple payment options, and competitive odds. It has by far the largest number of markets for both pre-match and during live matches. 10CRIC It is an exclusively Indian site with a focus on sports betting. It caters to Indian punters’ demands and allows payments via several banking methods. It is, however, largely popular for lucrative and large bonuses. Bet365 Bet365 is a world-renowned betting company and an obvious choice for most Indian betting enthusiasts. It supports several different types of bets with some of the best odds in the world. Parimatch It is a top-notch Indian online betting portal with an extensive list of sports events, profitable bonuses, domestic and international leagues, and gambling on casino games. ComeOn This betting platform covers all the popular cricket matches and tournaments with the latest cricket odds and a plethora of betting options. It also provides newbies with expert guides to learn how to bet on different sports. Royal Panda With more than a decade’s experience, this betting site gives a warm welcome to the new punters by offering an exciting bonus. It ensures the best betting and gambling experience with a range of betting options and state-of-the-art live casino games.

Mobile Cricket Betting

Having the opportunity to bet on your favorite cricket match from the comfort of your homes at the tip of your fingers is the ultimate luxury that no punter wants to miss. Wagering through a cricket betting app intensifies the user experience. So, you must try out these five cricket apps for betting:

Betway Bet365 10Cric ComeOn 22Bet

Cricket Betting Tips in India

Since there is a huge amount of money gambled on many popular cricket matches than other sports, everyone is looking to earn something extra every time. You can do it by strategizing and knowing the little cricket betting tip and tricks. Here, we bring you some general cricket betting tips to help you analyze and select the best odds to place your bets.

Weather Forecast

Professional cricket bettors always look out for the weather forecast before deciding where to place their bets, as it can severely affect the game’s quality.

Teams’ Form

It is a no-brainer that punters must be aware of the teams’ form and performance prior to their recent matches. This knowledge can greatly help in forecasting the future performance of respective teams.

Pitch Grounds

Punters should always pay attention to the condition of the pitch grounds as it is one of the major factors that can severely impact the quality of that cricket match.

In-Play Variables

Apart from the above cricket betting tips in India, cricket bettors must also keep in mind other factors that can affect gameplay. These include coin toss, batsman and bowler’s experience, and the confidence of the team.

Conclusion

Betting on cricket is an amazing way to interact and gain knowledge about your favorite sport. Since you can also earn lots of money simultaneously, cricket betting feels like a win-win situation.

However, if you are new to the cricket betting industry, this guide will help you select the best cricket betting site. You can also benefit from these general cricket betting tips to strategize and place your stakes accordingly.