Ocergy: A US Floating Wind Platform Secures Funds From MOW

As technology advances to feasible floating wind systems in much cheaper ways than anticipated decades ago. So are renewable energy companies moving forward. Ocergy secured a series A funding from Moreld and Chevron technologies for their floating wind platforms.

Ocergy is an innovative technology company working on different ways to keep the ocean clean. Also, working on ocean farming, ocean monitoring, and now ocean energy.

Wind energy platform

Back in 2004, the comeback of wind-power in oceans for researchers was intriguing. The research was stopped in the mid-’90s on innovations in wind power. Furthermore, in the early 2000’s when the high manufacturing costs were tackled, the power distribution system was a challenge. Now recently, Ocergy has come with a breakthrough.

This is the second phase of offshore wind projects. This time Ocergy is going to use a new type of wind turbine, a cost-effective method. Furthermore, the turbine can be used deep in the oceans. Thus expanding the options to use more turbines with time.

Funding from MOW

The wind energy platform secured funding from Moreld and chevron technologies. Moreld in turn is forming as MOW, a specialized company in floating wind technologies. MOW is expected to be an expert in the construction, installation, engineering, and procurement.

Ocergy CEO Dominique Roddier said, “We are delighted about this partnership as it will allow Ocergy to advance and commercialize its innovative technologies.”

Furthermore, he added,

“With MOW onboard we gain a trusted partner who will be able to provide engineering, procurement, construction, and installation solution for OCG-Wind, a key requirement for many of our clients. We are excited to have gained Chevron’s investment and look forward to potential opportunities for their guidance and expertise executing some of the most complex offshore projects in the world.”

Capital intensive energy business

Having wind floating technology is now considered capital intensive energy business. In Europe, there are offshore turbines being sent to the ocean either near to coat or deeper into the ocean.

Though a moving floater is cost-effective, additional capital in the fixed turbines in the ocean can bring more energy to the plant.

The technology going to be used in Ocergy isn’t mentioned, for now, however, it is expected to be something new and effective. Because, often on paper the technicality is possible, but not while implementing them. Despite funding on such technology without reasonable gains, the plat wouldn’t be practical to be built elsewhere.

For now, Ocergy is being immensely supported by other subsidiaries and companies. Their first phase of offshore wind turbines were successful.