Cricket Betting on Parimatch

Parimatch is a top-notch 20-year old international online sports betting portal that offers unlimited betting access and opportunities to punters. It allows players to bet on an extensive list of sports events, championships, tournaments, leagues, casino games, and other entertainment.

There are plenty of cricket betting markets to keep the punters busy throughout, and the platform is well known for its enticing betting odds of up to 95%. Indian players can bet on major cricket events like IPL, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, the Big Bash, T20 Blast, bilateral series, etc. The bookmaker’s attractive rates, competitive odds, lucrative bonuses, detailed statistics, and HD live streaming features make it a convenient and reliable cricket betting platform. Its website is easy to navigate, and the registration process is quite quick.

The bookmaker allows you to place various bets on different cricket events, no matter if they are risky. This significant off-shore bookmaker has a massive sportsbook and offers unlimited betting access and opportunities to Indian punters. Moreover, since Parimatch India does not involve any street bookie, it draws much attention from the Indian cricket fans interested in cricket betting to earn more profits.

So, let’s see how you can bet on cricket via Parimatch.

Registration

To benefit from India’s leading cricket betting online providers, players first need to open an account at Parimatch India. Here’s how you can start betting online for real money on Parimatch India:

Step 1: Open the official website. Go to Parimatch’s official desktop website and click on the “Join Button.”

Step 2: Provide information. A registration page asking you for personal details will open. Fill in the information and proceed.

Step 3: Click “Confirm”. After filling in the correct information, click on the “Confirm button” to successfully register Parimatch India .

Step 4: Deposit. Now make your first deposit to earn a welcome bonus and start wagering!

Welcome Bonus

After successfully registering on Parimatch India, new punters can take advantage of its lucrative welcome bonus, available exclusively to the Indian punters. Players need to make their first deposit of at least 300 INR on Parimatch India to get a 100% deposit bonus of up to 8000 INR.

Wagering Requirements

Fulfill the following requirements to withdraw the bonus amount.

Make your first deposit within seven days of registration. The rollover requirement is 10X. The minimum odds required are 1.50.

How to Place Cricket Bets

Sports punters pay attention, as here are the steps to place cricket bets on Parimatch.

Log in to your Parimatch India account

Go to its sportsbook and select “Cricket” on the left-hand side of the screen.

Scroll down the list of cricket markets and click on your desired game/match.

Now select your bet type and the betting odds.

Your bet selection details will show under “BETSLIP.” Verify it and enter your stake amount.

Click the “PLACE BET” button to finalize your bets.

Deposits and withdrawal methods

Parimatch is a secure platform that uses advanced technology to encrypt all your data and transaction information. It offers several payment options, including-

Visa Mastercard Bank Transfer UPI Net Banking Paytm AstroPay Cryptocurrency Skrill Neteller

Conclusion

Parimatch India continues to attract a large sports betting audience from around the world. It also has live and online casinos and a large sportsbook to cater to the gamblers’ needs.

If you are also an Indian cricket betting enthusiast seeking an opportunity to earn money this IPL season, head to Parimatch India today for a reliable, trustworthy, secure, and fun online cricket betting platform. You will not be disappointed.