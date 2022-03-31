Cricket in the Metaverse Might Become Real as JUMP.trade lands the Market

The world has seen the evolution of so many sports over time. Although some of them have gone off the history books, others have sustained the test of time. Some of them, such as athletics, became a sport after being intensely used to train forces for battles in ancient empires. However, some others developed from simpler village sports played by children and achieved unimaginable growth. Cricket is one such sport, which originated somewhere in the Western European countryside during medieval times. Now, the sport has achieved massive success both as a sport and a business option. Although the reach is not in the range of football, current progress is promising as more countries have started participating in the sport.

Cricket as a successful business domain has opened many paths, especially after video gaming became established. Even though video games have been around since the 1970s, the first-ever video game on cricket was only launched in the mid-1990s. As years went by, more cricket-based video games have been released every year, and newer games increased with the advent of smartphones. While some of them became very popular, others quickly went out of context owing to their dismal features.

Now, with the world moving towards adapting to Web3 based blockchain technology and Web3-based applications, there have been games hosted on different blockchians that provide more benefits to players. Most blockchain games are based on the play-to-earn (P2E) model, which gives back a lot more to gamers than what was available before. As newer blockchain games are getting developed in many genres – battle, racing, and sports, rumors have been that a blockchain P2E game based on cricket would be developed soon. And, guess what? The talks might well become true soon as an announcement from a leading NFT application development firm based in Singapore has come up. In this blog, we will see more about the under-development NFT-based cricket game and what it could offer to prospective users.

About the Announcement in Detail

The world’s first-ever NFT-based cricket game Meta Cricket League, developed by GuardianLink, is expected to hit the chains later this year. As the blog was being written, the official NFT marketplace called Jump.trade was launched by the developer, and an NFT drop called Super Loot is scheduled to occur during mid-April. There has been a lot of assumptions going around gaming/NFT pundits and the public alike on various social media platforms. One popular and believable notion is that the scheduled Super Loot NFT drop would be decisive on how the game progresses further and might shed some light on the future game. Also, rumors are spreading that the drop might contain different NFT items, with each type providing some utilities for any type of buyer.

The previous statement could be reiterated to an immensely important point in the official press release announcement which stated that the game aims to attract patronage from gaming, NFT, and cricket enthusiasts. The Jump.trade marketplace platform could be the initial hub for early adopters that would later spread out its wings into the ever-expanding NFT space. Usually, for any project, leave alone the NFT/crypto world, users who get in early will be benefited handsomely. This is because they would have been involved in the project’s development from the first official version, and their feedback might have resulted in big changes. It is likely that the Jump.trade NFT marketplace for the upcoming cricket game could carry similar benefits for early adopters, which has become another reason behind the expectations of NFT enthusiasts.

How Does the Marketplace Pave the Way for a Metaverse for Cricket?

The Jump.trade marketplace platform is the first step towards creating a metaverse for cricket, according to the company’s official statement on the project. A metaverse is a virtual universe where people can socialize and interact with fellow humans in the form of digital avatars. The word was popularized through the 1990s novel “Snow Crash,” written by Neal Stephenson. It came into relevance in the social media space after Facebook rebranded itself as Meta and its chairman’s statement on moving forward with the concept. Currently, metaverses can be seen on games such as Decentraland, and the Sandbox, although they are in a whole different genre – they give real-world experiences in the digital form.

In the current case, a metaverse exclusive to cricket could be the first in the sporting genre when developed. It is expected to host cricket fans, professional gamers, and NFT enthusiasts across the globe, in addition to users from the cricket-savvy Asian subcontinent. This game and the subsequent metaverse could change history, given the benefits it gives back to a player for their investment, both in entertainment and money.

What is the Buzz Around the Latest Announcement?

Meanwhile, the latest announcement of the launch of the Jump.trade NFT marketplace and the Super Loot collection drop have already created waves in the vast ocean of today’s internet. One could see hilarious and informative posts across various social media platforms with the hashtag #jumptrade trending online. The excitement is only expected to increase manifold as the day of the Super Loot NFT drop gets nearer. Also, there have been huge expectations among prospective users as the user interface and user experience features of the Jump.trade marketplace’s website have been utterly impressive. Thus, one can easily say that the hype levels for the upcoming Super Loot NFT drop have been great, and the possibilities are that new records might be set in the NFT space after the drop.

Summarizing Up

Thus, all the hype and the promises associated with the world’s first NFT cricket game and its preceding NFT collection drop might come true. This is due to the fact that the reputation around the development firm is positive and the exciting nature of the Jump.trade site. The firm also has touched new shores concerning NFTs, which makes it a contender to become legendary in the long run. So, it would not be wrong to say that the upcoming Super Loot drop event in the Jump.trade NFT marketplace could be sealing the gap between cricket enthusiasts and the NFT world.