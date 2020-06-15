GabbarDeals secured funding from Venture Catalysts

Venture Catalysts invested an undisclosed amount into the Pune based GabbarDeals, an Online to Offline platform for mobile phones and accessories.

According to a statement, the funding amount will be used by GabbarDeals to strengthen its operations, build new relationships, and expand its services.

GabbarDeals was founded by the serial entrepreneur Niraj Raka and Co-founded by the Poonam Gugale and Piyush Raka. The company works on the physical + Digital model that combines the advantages of both the offline and online retail, creating a win-win situation for all players – brand, retailer and consumer,

Sharing more on GabbarDeals, Niraj, who is also the company’s CEO, said,

“When customers purchase a phone from an ecommerce platform, it takes at least 24 hours for the phone to get delivered. Taking into account the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, the delivery can even get delayed by a few days. Through GabbarDeals, however, customers will get their hands on the brand new phone within two hours. We have made this possible by bridging the gap between online and offline retailers. This way, Gabbardeals helps ecommerce platforms to cut down their logistics costs and offline stores to acquire a larger customer base.”

Comments

comments