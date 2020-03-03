F&B Company Cross Border Kitchens raises angel round

03 March 2020, India:

F&B company Cross Border Kitchens (CBK) has raised an angel round led by Shreedhar Gupta. Shreedhar has invested in CBK in his personal capacity and also joins in as a board member.

CBK was launched in early 2019. it is committed to providing consistent high-quality food across multiple cuisine types, at every possible price point, and via every possible format.

Ishita Yashvi, Mayank Singh, Ahsan Qureshi and Mohit Mehta, Co-founders, Cross Border Kitchens, said, “We are an Inventive Culinary Community that utilizes technology, culinary art, marketing, and operational excellence to deliver a memorable gourmet experience. Shreedhar comes with a string of successful investments in start-ups. His business acumen will help us scale at an accelerated rate and in achieving our mission to deliver a wholesome food experience at every doorstep at the click of a button.”

Shreedhar Gupta, said, “I am very excited to be part of a team with such energy, excitement and integrity. I play very safe with my investments and I’m confident that investing in CBK is one of the safe yet best investments I’ve made so far. Not only am I positive of multi fold returns but also grateful that this investment in CBK will help me get involved with good food, something I’m very passionate about.”

CBK plans to have a multi-city presence in the next 18 months. They project to be present in 7 major cities in India with different formats. They expect to have 570 live PoS and plan to deploy CAPEX of INR 18 crore. The company hopes to create 2000 to 2500 employment opportunities.

(Image – Cross Border Kitchens)