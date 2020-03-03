Co-living Home Rental Startup ZoloStays appoints Sarabjeet Kukreja as its Head of Student Housing

03 March 2020, India:

Co-living home rental startup ZoloStays has appointed Sarabjeet Kukreja as its Head of Student Housing. Kukreja will be responsible for all facets of student housing such as community activities, strategic growth planning, business development, operations, residence programming and admissions.

Nikhil Sikri, CEO & Co-Founder, Zolostays, said, “We are delighted to have Kukreja on board and I am confident that this is right time to aggressively branch out as student housing is the new demand driver in the realty front. The education sector is booming in the real estate market and we will maintain our pace and position as the category leader under student housing across all our properties as well.”

The appointment is in line with the company’s efforts to aggressively expand its efforts in the student housing space this year, the company said in a statement.

Sarabjeet Kukreja said, “I hope to make a meaningful contribution towards leading and driving the student housing frontier and make Zolostays the ultimate go-to-option for students seeking world class, hassle-free accommodations and amenities.”

Zolostays currently operates 450+ properties across 10 cities viz. Bangalore, Chennai, Kota, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Gurugram, Noida and Hyderabad via two kinds of models – Zolo Standard and Zolo Select. Zolostays has 45,000 live beds and locked-in 2,00,000 beds for the near future. Its target customers are students and early professionals.

(Image – ZoloStays)