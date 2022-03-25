Crypterium: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Crypterium. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Crypterium (CRPT)

Crypterium or as commonly referred to as CRPT is nothing but simply a platform that is known to have been building mobile-based applications that will allow users to easily spend virtual currencies in their day-to-day life. Not just that, with the help of the Crypterium app, users can reportedly trade digital currencies, open a savings account, order their very own global crypto cards as well as top up their phones of course.

In addition to this, Crypterium is one such platform that is said to have over 400,000 registered users so far and also includes the co-founder of TechCrunch, Keith Teare, amongst its advisers. Also, the said project is known to have been identified globally as one of the ‘Emerging 50′ in a ‘joint FinTech 100’ report by H2Ventures as well as KPMG.

Not to mention, the Crypterium application can easily be downloaded by both Android and IOS users on their respective devices. Basically, Crypterium is a wallet that focuses on combining traditional financial services and cryptocurrencies. Apart from this, when users conduct crypto to fiat transactions, a 0.5 percent gas fee in CRPT is said to have been charged and then burned at the end of each month.

Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, CRPT is known to be the native utility token of the Crypterium platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself. According to the platform’s website, Crypterium is simply a promising fintech startup that is aimed at bringing efficiency ad transparency to everyday virtual asset finances.

In 2018, the team at Crypterium started focusing on bridging the so-called gap between crypto and traditional economies and making virtual currencies as easy to use as cash, like in the case of many other platforms out there today! Having said that, just think of Crypterium as a revolutionary virtual mobile cryptobank, aimed at various provisions of comprehensive vertical integrated services, considering collaboration with other crypto solutions and teams of blockchain enthusiasts.

As mentioned, Crypterium is by far the first-ever company to have developed crypto to fiat payment cards available in nearly more than 180 countries globally. Not just that, the contactless, free Crypterium VISA card also is said to give every virtual asset holder the so-called possibility to make payments instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and easily withdraw in ATMs all across the globe.

Apart from this, the platform has recently been registered by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in order to provide virtual currency services to UK citizens as well as companies, which is one of only a handful of companies to have been able to pass the registration process form about 200 that have applied so far.

Lastly, Crypterium is a platform that provides users with various different services that let them make use of virtual currencies with probably the same ease as the euro, the dollar, or any other fiat currency for that matter. As talked about earlier, with the help of the Crypterium application, you can simply purchase your favorite virtual currency such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, as well as Litecoin, with a secure environment, instantly and at the best rate in the marketplace.

Now that we have talked much about Crypterium, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Crypterium (CRPT)

As of today, the price of Crypterium is about 0.759196 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 149,810,949 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Crypterium has gone up by 121.35 percent, and with the current market cap of 61,817,143 US dollars, CRPT is currently placed at #507 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Crypterium is 81,424,533 CRPT coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 461.31 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Crypterium is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Crypterium can prove to be a profitable investment shortly, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Crypterium does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Crypterium? Let me help you with that. Currently, Crypterium is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have CRPT listed on them include Hoo, HitBTC, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin as well as Gate.io to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Crypterium?

