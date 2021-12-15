Crypto bubble burst could lead to a 90% drop says Investment advisor

It seems even a short bear market brings about all sorts of negative statements on crypto. We recently had the Bank of England deputy governor say that crypto prices could fall to zero. And now the CEO of Investment management firm Richard Bernstein Advisor said that cryptocurrencies are in a bubble. He also added that the crypto bubble burst could bring a 90% drop. If such a thing happens, almost the entire market cap of cryptocurrencies will be wiped out.

Richard Bernstein on the crypto bubble

Richard recently gave his opinion on where the crypto market is headed in 2022 and how investors should perceive it. He has over 39 years of experience and has gone through several market ups and downs. He also has a lot of large institutional investors and brokers as clients. So, whatever he says comes from a lot of knowledge.

According to him, the entire market is a seesaw on one end of which we have tech, innovation, crypto, and other bubble assets, and then on the other end, we have everything else. Richard thinks that on the other side of the bubble, there is a scarcity of capital which is why the main opportunity is there. And as investors in 2022 and 2023, people would want to be on the other side of the seesaw.

Finally, Bernstein said that crypto could even be the biggest financial bubble ever, and we could even see a 90% correction like what happened to the tech stocks in 2000.

Why might this not be the case?

I am no financial expert, but as I have said before, the formation of a bubble requires long-term investors to shift to short-term gains. When there is a monumental shift in such a way, we see a big bubble. In the case of crypto, though, it is seen that the number of long-term investors has been rising consistently over the years, and even today, people understand it’s a long game. Now, unless a sudden shift happens, we might not see a bubble. All this will also depend on how regulations are formed and perceived by investors.

What are your thoughts on a 90% correction in case the so-called crypto bubble burst? And do you even think we are in a bubble? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

