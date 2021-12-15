How to view snapchat year in review

Snapchat’s year in review for 2021 is officially here! Unfortunately, not everyone can see them. So, why isn’t it showing up?

With the New Year approaching, there is no question that many are looking forward to a fresh start. In the midst of this, Snapchat has decided to host a year in review to allow users to relive some of their favourite moments from the past.

This Snapchat function, similar to Spotify’s, allows users to view some of their old videos or photographs from 2021.

According to Elite Daily, some users are unable to view the year in review since they are either new to Snapchat or do not have enough memories recorded.

The year in review feature allows users to look back at some of the photos and videos they took using the app. If you don’t have any, Snapchat won’t be able to show you anything. Snapchat’s year in review function is quite similar to wrapped. The brief film is meant to brighten your day by using creative subtitles and a collection of photographs.

Snapchat launched the function on Tuesday (Dec 14), but it’s nothing new. If you’re a regular Snapchat user, you’ll recall that the platform featured the similar function last year. However, how do you perceive all of your 2021 Snaps? So, here’s how you can watch your Snapchat Year in Review.

1) First, make sure you’re using the most recent Snapchat version in order to see your Year in Review, and then launch the app.

2) From the camera, press the “Photos” icon on the bottom left of the screen to enter the Memories area.

3) There should be a Story named “A Look Back at 2021” in the “Snaps” section. That concludes your Year in Review.

4) You may save to your Memories by clicking “Save,” or you can share to your friends by clicking the arrow symbol. Your Year in Review will be accessible for a short time only.