Crypto cannot be used to evade large-scale sanctions says US Treasury Official

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in countries putting on a lot of sanctions on Russia. While these sanctions were implemented, the primary fear was that Russia would be able to evade them using crypto. Even though many analysts and researchers said that it was simply not possible, the authorities were still concerned. But now, even a US Treasury official has clarified that Russia cannot use crypto to evade large-scale sanctions.

Crypto won’t be useful against sanctions

This doesn’t come as a surprise that the share of crypto markets in illegal finance is meager compared to cash/fiat. Nellie Liang, treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, recently shared her views on the use of crypto to evade sanctions. The primary barrier for Russia is the fact that crypto’s market cap is too small. While it has surged a lot in the last 2 years but still not big enough for the Russian economy. At the same time, it isn’t developed enough for an entire nation to evade sanctions.

Anything substantial happening on the network would be visible to the officials. Yes, it is not 100% transparent, but they do have a good amount of overview over transactions. Therefore, cryptocurrencies are primarily useless against sanctions. To make things even more difficult for Russia, the G7 countries and EU has made a group to monitor the use of crypto for illegal activities.

Still, some officials aren’t satisfied

Elizabeth Warren, US Senator, who is also known for her anti-crypto stance, has been cribbing over the idea that crypto will be used to evade sanctions in Russia. She has even introduced a bill to prevent the same. Many experts have said that this is unnecessary and unconstitutional. However, that doesn’t change her opinion on the same.

Crypto for illegal activities (data)

In January, a report from Chainalysis suggested that in 2021 the total amount of illegal activities in the crypto space has been 0.15% of the total crypto volume. While the actual number has doubled from $7.8 billion to $14 billion, the fraction is much lower. This shows that the entire crypto-economy is outpacing the illegal activities in the industry.

