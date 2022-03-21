Genshin Impact 2.6: Venti And Ayato Re-Runs Officially Confirmed

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is official, revealing the banner sequence and schedule for Kamisato Ayato, as well as repeats of Venti and Ayaka. Now, a new leak has revealed a possible release date for Genshin Impact’s Ayaka, Venti, Itto, and Kazuha banner replays, which may excite some and disappoint some.

Fans have been waiting for more banner replay information for a while now, and while beta 2.6 leaks have revealed that Ayaka will be the first banner in the Genshin 2.6 update, we have other characters whose banner replica release dates are not yet known to be confirmed. Ayaka, Venti, Itto, and Kazuha are very few characters that have been released in Genshin for a long time, and fans are looking forward to seeing their banner resurfaced. While Kamisato Ayato appears to be the only new playable character for Genshin Impact 2.6, more characters will receive banner replicas throughout the next update’s six-week course. We knew new character Ayato would be joining Genshin Impact, but now Mihoyo has confirmed which other characters will be returning to fill the rest of the banner space.

The second banner cycle will include only one character, Ayatos’ sister Ayaka. The first banner will feature two 5-star characters: a brand new character and Anemo Archon Venti. The Ventis banner will be displayed with the new character Ayato in the first half of update 2.6, which will likely last for three weeks when update 2.6 is released on March 30. The update will include the Kamisato Ayatos banner, which will be released alongside the copied Venti banner in the first half of version 2.6, the Purple Garden Zephyr update.

In the first phase of update 2.6, Ayato and Venti will be available for retirement. After the first phase, Ayaka will be replayable for the first time. In addition to the release of Ayato Ayato, the Wish Banner 2 character event will apparently be available for players. When they announced the 2.6 Livestream, Chinese social media Genshin Impact used the official image with the chibi versions of Ayato and Ayaka, confirming that Ayaka is the playable character during the patch. Hours before the 2.6 Livestream, a popular UBatcha leaker also confirmed that Ayaka is the only character revived in the second half of the patch.

By encapsulating the Genshin Impact 2.6 banner leaks, Kazuha and Ayaka could be phase 2 playable characters, but players should still wait for confirmation from reliable sources. Who believes that Ayaka and Yoimiya, as well as Ayato, can appear in version 2.6.

According to the leaked data, players may have seen the Genshin Impact Ayato banner as the first 2.6 banner along with the re-launch of Ayaka and Venti, which means March 30th will be the official release date for Ayaka. We have a Venti relaunch planned for version 2.6, similar to Genshin Kazuha’s rerun.

A brand new character has been confirmed to be using the Hydro Sword, and many rumors have it that it will be a very offensive character. According to recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks, Ayato does not have a parallel banner, meaning that Ayato will be the character’s only 5-star banner in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

The main event of Update 2.6 will be the Irodori Festival, featuring Inazuma characters including Ayakas, the highly anticipated Kamisto Ayato, Kujo Sara, Yae Miko, as well as Albedo, Venti, and Kazuha. Although at the time of writing there have been no revelations about the replay of the Ayaka banner from the developers, the release of Kamisato Ayato Kamisato Ayato has spawned various rumors about Ayaka.