Crypto.com announces a donation for the study of security and privacy to the Crypto Research Lab at the University of Pennsylvania. The exchange is well known for its proactive approach to maintaining user privacy and security. However, this time they went a step ahead and sponsored the research to improve it even further. They will fund the study for the next 2 years.

Crypto.com sponsors security research

The research will study how programming and cryptography can be used to prevent the growth of security and privacy issues in blockchain projects. This is going to be critical as you must have heard about a lot of projects being hacked or suffering security breaches, for that matter. The research will also focus on adding transparency to crypto companies.

By improving blockchain security, we will move a step ahead towards making crypto adaptable to the real world. This is not the first time that Crypto.com has sponsored a research study. A while back, they disclosed a 4-year research gift to MIT to study BTC security and usability. It also sponsored the founding of the Secure blockchain initiative in March.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to trade, invest, stake, and use wallets, NFTs, and other services. This exchange provides over 250 different currencies, moderate fees, and discounts for those who own a considerable amount of Crypto.com Coin (CRO). Its ecosystem of crypto-related items may make it an appealing option for people wishing to do a lot with their coin.

The company has recently partnered with Shopify to allow the merchants on the platform to enable crypto payments. It is going to bring additional ways for customers to make their purchases. They are also the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA WorldCup in Qatar.

According to FIFA, the rationale for this collaboration is Crypto.com’s connections with other firms and entities around the world. It will give the game a lot of exposure and market it on a worldwide basis. This is not the first time crypto.com has had such a significant collaboration. They also struck a $700 million, 20-year deal with the Staples Centre, which will be called the crypto.com arena. They also have multi-million dollar relationships with Formula One and the UFC.

