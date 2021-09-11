Crypto.com Coin (CRO) grows 7%: announces partnership with PSG

During the day, Crypto.com Coin tokens diversify at a rapid rate; The price peaked at 3%. Since the peak, the cryptocurrency started to lose value as it lost almost 7% and opened at $ 0.174192. the current market capitalization is $ 4,406,435,316. Crypto.com has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which includes Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kilian Mbappe. Crypto.com pays a significant portion of the fundraising fee, using the CRO crypto token (Crypto.com Coin), which is the exchange’s native crypto token.

Paris Saint-Germain, founded in 1970, has recently added to its roster many world-class players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georgina Veynaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. The company has over 10 million users worldwide and recently announced global partnerships with UFC, Formula 1 and Lega Serie A. Earlier this year, Crypto.com became the leading cryptocurrency platform First to partner with an F1 team and the first to partner with the North American National Hockey Team.

The Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (French pronunciation: [pai sm]) is a professional football club based in Paris, France. It is also known as PSG, Paris, or Paris SG. They compete in Ligue 1, France’s top football league. They have won almost 40 recognised honours, including nine league crowns and one major European trophy, making them France’s most successful club. The Parc des Princes is their home ground.

The Parisians were founded in 1970 and won their first major trophy, the French Cup, in 1982. They also won their first Ligue 1 title in 1986.

PSG’s greatest successful era was the 1990s when they won a second league, three French Cups, two French League Cups, two French Super Cups, and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996. After a period of decline in the 2000s, the Red and Blues have seen a comeback since 2011, thanks to greater financial backing, and have dominated domestic tournaments, winning seven league titles and twenty national cups. PSG has also become a frequent fixture in the UEFA Champions League.