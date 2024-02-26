Crypto whale ‘0x30e’ has made waves in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community as it sells 421.6 billion SHIB tokens. Despite the whale’s significant loss of approximately 61.4% over 2.5 years, SHIB’s price remains surprisingly stable.

The crypto whale, identified as ‘0x30e,’ executed the sale of 421.6 billion SHIB tokens at $0.000009437 each, amounting to a total of $3.98 million. The transaction, initiated on February 24, unfolded on Binance, the largest crypto exchange globally, and an undisclosed Decentralized Exchange (DEX). Notably, the whale deposited 311.6 billion SHIB tokens, valued at $2.97 million, into Binance, while the remaining 110 billion SHIB, approximately $1.01 million, were sold on a DEX.

Data analysis reveals that the crypto whale initially invested $10.30 million to acquire the SHIB tokens when Shiba Inu’s market value was $0.00002443. However, after holding onto the tokens for 2.5 years, the current selling price of $0.000009437 reflects a substantial loss of approximately 61.4%, totaling an estimated $6.32 million. Additionally, the whale sold an additional 80 billion SHIB tokens, valued at $724,540, on the same day.

Transaction Details

Substantial Loss for the Whale

Price Impact on SHIB

Despite the significant transaction, SHIB’s price has seen only minimal activity. Over the past day, the token experienced a modest movement of about 0.1%, reaching its present trading price of $0.000009623. However, this reflects a decline of approximately 1.53% over the last seven days.

According to crypto analyst King Thies, SHIB’s price is attempting to reach $0.00001 but faces resistance at the $0.0000098 mark, resulting in a relatively stagnant price around this level for more than a week.

Ecosystem Growth Amidst Price Stability

Interestingly, SHIB’s mild price performance occurs amidst significant growth in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Recent sellouts of two phases of its Sheboshi NFT collections shortly after launch indicate a broader trend towards innovative advancements. A major influencer within the SHIB ecosystem hinted at the transformation from a meme coin into a blockchain with practical utility.

SHIB’s Resilience in the Face of Whale Transaction

In the aftermath of the ‘0x30e’ whale transaction, SHIB’s price has shown resilience, with only slight fluctuations. The community is closely watching as the token attempts to break the $0.00001 barrier. The broader growth in the ecosystem, particularly in NFT sales, suggests a positive outlook for Shiba Inu’s future, potentially moving beyond its meme coin status. Investors are keenly observing how the market will respond to these developments in the coming days.

