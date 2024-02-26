In a surprising turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency portfolio tops $5 Million. The former President has embraced the world of cryptocurrencies, witnessing a substantial increase in his digital wealth. Despite his initial reservations about Bitcoin, Trump’s crypto holdings, including a sizable stash of TRUMP tokens, have propelled his portfolio to over $5 million.

Trump’s Entry into Cryptocurrencies

In today’s highlights, Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency portfolio tops $5 Million. On February 24, 2024, Trump’s foray into crypto began with the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) card collection, which promptly sold out, marking his entry into the realm of crypto earnings. The success of subsequent NFT collections and Ethereum sales boosted his digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Portfolio Breakdown

Trump currently holds 340.531 ETH, valued at over $1 million, and 368.342 Wrapped Ether (WETH) also valued at more than $1 million. However, the lion’s share of his crypto wealth comes from 579,281 TRUMP tokens, gifted to him by the project’s developers, now worth an impressive $2.98 million.

TRUMP Token Performance

TRUMP tokens are trading between $4.75 and $5.19, reaching an all-time high of $5.19. This marks a staggering 44,309% increase from the token’s record low of $0.01136 per coin on October 14, 2023. With a capped total issuance of 47,000,000, Trump’s TRUMP tokens constitute a substantial portion of the circulating supply.

Token Distribution and Trump’s Standing

The TRUMP token is held by 8,233 individual wallets, and transferred 151,853 times, with Trump ranking as the 15th largest holder. The top 100 holders collectively possess 63.76% of the available TRUMP supply. Additionally, Trump holds 950,000 BABYTRUMP tokens, now valued at over $275,000.

Total Cryptocurrency Asset Value

According to Arkham Intelligence, Trump’s entire cryptocurrency asset value stands at an impressive $5.38 million. The question remains whether Trump will decide to cash in on his substantial collection of TRUMP tokens.

Legal Matters and Trumpcoin

In an interesting development, the Trump family reportedly considered legal action against a cryptocurrency named “Trumpcoin” for alleged misuse of the family name. The creators of Trumpcoin, however, have addressed the accusations.

In a surprising twist, Donald Trump has emerged as a significant player in the cryptocurrency space, with his diverse portfolio now valued at over $5 million. Whether he chooses to hold or sell his TRUMP tokens remains uncertain, but the former President’s venture into crypto showcases the evolving landscape of digital assets and their impact on traditional figures.

