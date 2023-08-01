Cryptocurrency Industry Awaits Impact as US House Committee Approves 4 crypto bills

House Financial Services Committee marks Congress’ assertion of authority in creating a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry. The CEO of Blockchain Association emphasized that this move prevents overzealous federal agencies from filling the regulatory void with enforcement actions. The US crypto bills, which cover various aspects of cryptocurrencies, have the potential to shape the future of the industry and bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly evolving market.

US House Committee Advances 4 Crypto Bills

Last week, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee successfully passed four digital asset bills. After their passage, Kristin Smith, CEO of Blockchain Association, expressed on Friday via Twitter, “This is a result of a coordinated effort to educate + support crypto’s Congressional champions.” The executive further stated:

“This week was a milestone for the American crypto industry, and for the promise of real progress on the path toward a workable regulatory framework in the U.S.”

The quartet of bills comprises the Financial Innovation and Technology (FIT) for the 21st Century Act, the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, and the Keep Your Coins Act.

FIT for the 21st Century Act: Comprehensive Regulation for Digital Assets

The FIT for the 21st Century Act introduces an all-encompassing regulatory framework for digital asset issuance and trading within the purview of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As for the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, the committee outlined that it ensures blockchain developers and service providers, who refrain from taking control of consumer funds, will not be categorized as financial institutions or money service businesses under the law.

The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act introduces multiple regulatory pathways for the approval and oversight of stablecoin issuers. Simultaneously, the Keep Your Coins Act focuses on safeguarding the self-custody of cryptocurrencies.

Expressing her perspective, Smith remarked, “These votes represent a significant step forward for the crypto industry in the U.S. Though there is still more work ahead, and while the FIT 21 Act may require further refinement, we are thrilled with the progress made so far.”

The executive highlighted that Congress is taking charge of designing a regulatory framework to assert its authority, rather than leaving room for overzealous federal agencies to step in with enforcement actions.

“ It’s the first time crypto regulatory bills have been voted out of committee, on their way to a full House vote.”

Charting the Path Forward: Debates and Collaborations in Shaping the Cryptocurrency Regulatory Landscape

These bills hold the potential to bring much-needed regulatory clarity, legitimacy, and investor protection to the cryptocurrency market. The establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital asset exchanges, the enhanced enforcement powers for regulatory agencies, and the introduction of a safe harbor for qualifying crypto projects are all critical steps towards fostering a healthy and thriving digital asset ecosystem.

However, as the US crypto billsprogress through the legislative process, there will be ongoing debates and discussions to ensure that the final legislation achieves the right balance between regulation and innovation. Industry stakeholders, along with lawmakers, will play a vital role in shaping the final form of these bills to create an environment that encourages responsible innovation while safeguarding consumers.

The approval of four US crypto bills. House Committee on Financial Services marks a significant step towards shaping the future of the cryptocurrency industry in the United States. With the passage of the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act, the Cryptocurrency Enforcement and Regulatory Modernization Act, the Safe Harbor for Digital Tokens Act, and the Consumer Online Protection Act, Congress aims to strike a balance between fostering innovation, protecting investors, and addressing the potential risks associated with the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

