”Cryptocurrency users should avoid centralized crypto exchanges ”, says Jesse Powell

Cryptocurrency users should avoid centralized crypto exchanges, according to Kraken’s CEO. The number of protests taking place across Canada, as well as the crypto donations made in support of the demonstrators, is steadily increasing. Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, just enacted the Canada Emergencies Act, which imposes the harshest penalties on a few of the protestors.

Chrystia Freeland has stated that the authorities have frozen the crypto monies indicated by the RCMP, revealing that many more will follow suit.

Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken, urged that crypto investors keep their assets away from centralized exchanges while discussing the Canadian authorities’ intention to block accounts connected with protesters.

Jesse Powell reacted to a video released on True North in which Chrystia Freeland (the Deputy Prime Minister) stated that the authorities had frozen the crypto monies indicated by the RCMP, revealing that many more will follow suit. Furthermore, the PM stated that procedures were taken into account when freezing the accounts. The providers of financial services have been provided the necessary regulations to implement.

Powell, who is the CEO and co-founder of Kraken (a cryptocurrency exchange), responded by denouncing the police for their actions in the case of the protestors. He lashed out at the country’s legal system, which begins seizing people’s assets when they challenge the government.

Taking people’s assets and throwing them out of the country’s financial system by removing licenses, according to him, is unethical on the part of the authorities. Furthermore, he stressed that arguing policy, rights, or law would be futile if the monopoly over violence is exercised.

The CEO recommends crypto users remove their holdings from centrally regulated exchanges before they are taken. Powell responded affirmatively to another Twitter user who said that Kraken might be made to freeze such accounts without a judicial order.

Because Jesse Powell runs a controlled exchange, KYC (Know Your Customer) processes must be followed, as well as restrictions imposed by the country’s laws.

This implies that they have no say in the matter, even if government-run entities press them to freeze institutional or individual assets. As a result, the CEO advises crypto investors to withdraw their cash from centralized crypto exchanges to ensure the safety of their holdings.

