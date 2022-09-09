Crystal Dynamics Officially Owns Tomb Raider

Crystal Dynamics has recently posted an update to its website, in which they confirmed that the studio now owns the Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain franchises, also including gameplay data and personnel from these games. Crystal Dynamics has now announced that it has acquired Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain IPs from Square Enix as part of the Embracer Group purchase.

New Embracer Group developer Crystal Dynamics has revealed today that the studio now owns Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain IPs, as well as a few gaming franchises. This comes months after Square Enix announced that they were selling Crystal Dynamics and the various IPs off to Embracer Group way back in May.

Square Enix had given Tomb Raider over to Eidos Montreal back in 2018 to make way for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but now sleeper video game juggernaut Embracer Group has got all that, it is officially getting things moving again. Enix handed off its Tomb Raider series to Eidos Montreal in 2018 for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but now that Embracer owns all of it, it is officially putting things back in place.

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, the studios that were once owned by Square Enix and have been recently acquired by the Embracer Group, officially have the rights back to the Tomb Raider property, as well as to their Deus Ex game, Tomb Raider.

“Crystal Dynamics is excited to tell you that Crystal Dynamics has taken over the reins to multiple gaming franchises including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain from Square Enix”. Meanwhile, in a similar announcement, Eidos-Montreal also revealed it is now the owner of titles like Deus Ex and Thief after its sale from Square Enix. The other acquisition, which closed at the end of August, and transferring control over the various properties is also complete at this time.

With the roster already consisting of well-known IPs like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain along with several other titles, the next question was when would be the next step in action for Embracer Group. For fans, the news definitely seemed promising, indicating the Embracer Group had confidence in those former studios owned by Square Enix in maintaining creative control over their respective franchises. Crystal Dynamics has specifically mentioned that they are now in charge of all the gameplay and personnel data related to the Legacy of Kain and Tomb Raider games, suggesting it is their job to get that out there as Square Enix has handed over control.