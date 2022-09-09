Revelation of why Apple Won’t Fix the Green bubbles

As per reports, Tim Cook has finally revealed the reason behind not fixing the green bubbles in Apple. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

The conference

There was a Vox Media conference recently in which a user asked Cook to solve the problem of green bubbles. He asked Cook to solve the problem of RCS as Apple does not support RCS. He stated that he faced problems when he had to send videos to his mom. In response, Cook said, “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point.” This has been the very first time that Tim Cook has acknowledged this problem in public.

Apple is a brand that believes in giving people an edge over others. This is the reason why it has iMessage, a messaging facility only available to Apple users, and this feature is considered to be better and different from the ones offered by other companies.

Tim Cook is the person who is heading Apple as of now.

Apple is one of the most popular and valuable companies in the world. It is one of the top 5 information technology companies in the United States.