Apple extends the support for Emergency SOS via satellite to more countries

If you have been following the trend followed by Apple, it’s been said that the Cupertino giant has been improvising its flagship smartphones called the iPhones every single year. This year, we got to see Apple iPhone 14 series making its way to launch.

Talking about the Apple iPhone 14 series, this smartphone has been among the flagship smartphones which featured a greater upgrade on the specification where recently we got to see Apple putting all the efforts towards providing better SOS features for its users.

For this year’s flagship, the Apple iPhone 14 series came with a dedicated SOS feature where we got to see Apple adding the feature for Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity. Initially, this smartphone got the support for this SOS connectivity was only introduced to two major countries which include both Canada and USA.

However, after getting a positive reaction and even saving people’s lives, Apple is presently trying to spread this Emergency SOS via satellite capability to additional nations to iPhone 14 owners there. If you own an iPhone 14 and are waiting for this feature to arrive on the smartphone, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know, including which countries will be receiving support shortly.

Apple extends support for Emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity to other countries

The Cupertino firm made the news about the Apple iPhone 14 series receiving support for Emergency SOS via satellite a few days ago, where the business apparently touted the success of this function and how this feature has been helping to save people’s lives.

If you’re wondering which countries will acquire support for this SOS connection, we’ve compiled a list of the most recently updated nations that will support the function down below:

France,

Germany,

Ireland, and

United Kingdom

Will Apple iPhone 14 series in India support Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity?

Sadly, we don’t have any words from Apple, and neither has the Cupertino giant added India to its list of countries. As of now users in India with the iPhone 14 series will not be able to use this feature.

Probably, Apple will soon start providing this feature in India in the near future. But, we will have to wait a little longer to get to see this feature making its way to launch in Indian markets.

Is Emergency SOS via satellite free to use?

Using satellite for connecting on calls is something that should be paid but after launching the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino giant has promised that they will be providing the free SOS call feature via satellite completely free of cost for a period of two years activation but after two years you will be required to pay an amount for making calls.