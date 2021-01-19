Cure.fit buys 100% stake in California-based fitness start-up, Onyx

India-based fitness start-up, Cure.fit has recently announced to have acquired California-based personal training start-up, Onyx for an undisclosed amount.

Cure.fit is a health and fitness start-up based in Bengaluru. The company offers digital and traditional experiences across the fitness domain including mental-wellness, fitness and nutrition. Founded by Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal back in 2016, the start-up has been known to offer excellent services in fitness, health and nutrition.

On the other hand, Onyx claims itself to be the future of fitness with its digital personal training experience. The start-up leverages technology with body tracking features and also offer personalised workout feedback with highly accurate rep count, as claimed by the company and many experts in the field. The technology is also inclusive of detailed performance tracking along with form correction feature.

According to a report by Financial Express, Cure.fit says that this acquisition of Onyx will help the Indian start-up to enhance its computer vision technology for its online digital fitness product. Reports also confirm that the health technology start-up has recently developed an energy-meter technology with which it has successfully entered the international US health and fitness market. The technology enables smartphone cameras to track movements of exercises when the user is following the guided training content from trainers on the online fitness platform. The future of technology, indeed!

Shamik Sharma, Head of Technology at Cure.fit mentioned in a statement that the digital fitness experience of Cure.fit will be very similar to attending a physical fitness class at a boutique studio or engaging in a personal training session at a gym. The cure.fit app will provide live feedback on the user’s movements while they follow the guided fitness session. He further claims that the session will be a two-way interaction.

Accoridng to a report by Financial Express, Mukesh Bansal. Co-founder of Cure.fit says that Onyx will enable the health and fitness start-up to advance and improve its hardware-agnostic Artificial Intelligence led platform in offering multiple services such as guided content on physical fitness, mental wellness and nutrition all on the same platform.

Fitness is as important as any other task that a person does during the day. There have been many known mental benefits of engaging in physical activities, be it workouts or sports or swimming among many other activities. 2020, the year of the pandemic when everyone was forced shut in their houses, this awareness was inculcated as people got so much free time to focus on themselves. Cure.fit has been a very important part of their fitness journey during the pandemic when gyms were closed. Digital training sessions with guided content on the platform and personal training sessions have brought a positive change in many people’s lives. As mentioned earlier, Cure.fit also features mental wellness which also brings immeasurable benefits to a person especially during the stressful times of a pandemic.

Having said that, Cure.fit is also integrating with display devices such as Google Chromecast, Apple TV and many others to bring to you, the perfect experience of a sweating workout session.