Gorgias is a customer support/help-desk/help-center for e-commerce platforms that provides their customer service team with an efficient platform to manage all of their support, customer data and service channels such as social media, live chat, emails etc.

Well, the start-up has recently raised USD 25 million in its latest Series B funding round led by Sapphire Ventures, a silicon-valley based Venture Capital firm.

The funding round also witnessed participation from existing investors including Alven, Amplify Partners, CRV, SaaStr and Greycroft, according to TechCrunch.

Customer service is all about maintaining efficiency and maximising productivity, Gorgias aims to achieve something like this with their platform. The start-up mentioned in a comment that Gorgias customer support wishes to automate responses to the most common questions asked to any e-commerce platform, while also providing tools for customer support to answer queries that customers ask with more accuracy and speed. Quick responses are always a good sign in the eyes of a customer. Certain skills and ease of use that Gorgias provides is even used by customer support to convince buyers to buy new additional products from the brand.

According to reports, in totality, the customer help-desk start-up has raised around USD 40 million from both Series A and Series B rounds.

As we are all aware of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, you must have noticed that the demand for online shopping and using e-commerce day-in and day-out has increased significantly and customer support is needed much more than ever. Gorgias has provided a very easy and useful platform to customer dealing agents where they can manage all their client’s data with a single click of a button. A single app for all communications, a blessing for the customer support department.

However, when asked about the latest funding, the company mentions utilising these freshly acquired funds in expanding their team by hiring more and more people. Sources suggest that the start-up went from a team of 30 employees to 100 employees in 2020 itself, most of which were engineers and the company aims to develop more and more automation tools on their platform.

Gorgias is now operational in over 4,500 stores including Steve Madden, Ellana, Electrolux, Timbuk2, Sergio Tacchini and many more. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the company as with increased demand for e-commerce platforms, customer support needed to maintain the sanctity and there is no better platform than Gorgias to do that level of help-centre automation.

Gorgias was founded back in 2015 by co-founders Romain Lapeyre and Alex Plaguru.