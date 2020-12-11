iFFalcon K61 4k Tv launched in India for Rs 24,999

The smart 4k tv market is expanding very rapidly in India. Old, new, and even smartphone brands are embracing the segment and launching some pretty good devices. Every day we see new TVs launching in the country at competitive prices, with better specifications than before. And now the iFFalcon k61 4k Tv has arrived in the country for Rs 24,999, offering HDR10 support, 24-watts Dolby speaker system, and more.

iFFalcon K61 4k Tv specifications

iFFalcon K61 4k Tv runs on Android 9 out of the box and also has support 4k upscaling. This feature is a game-changer for this price as it can improve the quality of content being played on Tv by a huge margin. By improving the clarity, color, detail, and frequency compensation of the picture quality, the TV offers a viewing experience that is far above average at this price. The TV also has HDR10 support with 1,296 micro dimming zones to bring out the high dynamic range and punchy colors.

What’s the most important thing about a TV? Of course, picture quality. But what comes after that? Sound. And the iFFalcon K61 4k Tv also delivers very well on that. It comes with a 12-watt dual speaker system offering Dolby-audio with a total output of 24-watts. And yes, since it is an Android TV, it has all the bells and whistles of one. With an app library that expands over to more than 5000 apps, it also has support for all the OTT apps one can possibly need (Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Hotstar, and more).

K61 TV models and price

The k61 4k Tv comes in three sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The 43-inch is priced at Rs 24,999, the 50-inch comes at Rs 30,499, and the 55-inch comes at Rs 36,499. For this price, the Tv offers much better picture and sound than the Mi TV 4k 43-inch version coming at Rs 25,999. However, I don’t know exactly why, but the TV is priced at Rs 26,999 presently. For anyone looking to get a 4k tv under 30k or 25k, the device is a great choice because of its both excellent picture and sound quality.

Do you think the iFFalcon K61 4k Tv is a better offering than the Mi Tv 4k at almost the same price? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content helpful, do like and share it with your friends and family.

