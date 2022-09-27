Customers get interviewed for job at Popeyes in the drive-thru after finding out its understaffed

Ever since TikTok hit the popularity road, users around the world are getting introduced to bizarre, and often funny things every single day. Recently, a video on TikTok featuring a customer being interviewed in the Popeyes drive-thru for a job garnered 1.2 million views. The users were quite amused and all cheers for the young lady who literally grabbed the opportunity she stumbled upon, right there in the drive-thru. Well, the customer has given the perfect example of the fact that hunger indeed drives humans to get jobs. Read along to know more.

A Job To Go Please

Most humans will agree with the fact that hunger is an emotion that can make you do rather uncanny things. Looks like the companion of the TikToker @thourougbred-84 was going through something similar. All she needed was a chicken to satiate her cravings but sadly she was told that she will have to wait another hour for the chicken since the location was short-staffed. That is when this young woman decided to take things into her own hands and the rest is TikTok history.

The incident was diligently recorded by the TikToker @thouroughbred_84 who wasted no time in showing the world her companion’s willingness to do anything, even giving a drive-thru interview at Popeyes. The video starts with the TikToker and companion at Popeye’s drive-thru location. They are told that their location doesn’t open till 11 am. The reason stated was the shortage of staff. Instantly, the customer aka the TikToker’s companion asked without batting an eyelid, “Can I have a job then ’cause I’m hungry?’ She meant business. The TikTok couldn’t hold her laughter at the supposedly funny retort. But she was in for a surprise because the worker over the mic replied in all solemnity “Yup!”

Apparently, the situation turned out to be the perfect example of getting two birds with a stone. Because as it turns out the customer was already trying for a job at Popeye’s and was being faced with some technical difficulties on the site. Perhaps the saying that “what you seek is seeking you” is indeed true.

The video piqued the attention of quite a number of users who were amused by the customer’s response to the situation. They were equally curious to know whether she landed the job. The good news is she did! Not just that, she even got food, free of cost. Well, the next time you drive through Popeyes, don’t forget to try your luck at a job, and if it works out, you have TikTok to thank for that.